The Xiaomi Mi Band has become something like the standard in terms of activity bracelets, standing out for a very tight price and features that improve with each renewal. The fifth iteration is already with us: the Xiaomi Mi Band 5.

The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 maintains its essence, although with a series of changes somewhat greater than those of previous generations, with a magnetic charging system, with a slightly larger screen, standard NFC, better activity logging and new exclusive functions.

Technical sheet of the Xiaomi Mi Band 5

XIAOMI MY BAND 5

SCREEN

1.1-inch color OLED

126 x 294 pixels

SENSORS

Heart rate

Infrared detection only in NFC version

WATERPROOF

50 m depth

AUTONOMY

125 mAh battery

14-day autonomy (20 in long-duration mode)

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth, NFC (optional)

COMPATIBILITY

iOS and Android

OTHERS

11 sports recognition

Magnetic charge

Microphone (NFC version only)

Female health mode

Remote control to take photos

PRICE

From about 24 euros to change

Now with wireless charging

Since the first Xiaomi Mi Band, the way of charging these wireless bracelets has hardly changed, beyond readjustments in the form of the charger: you had to take the bracelet off the strap to plug it into the charger. When finished loading, you should repeat the task in reverse. It was not a very complicated process, although it meant wear on the strap that could eventually cause it to break.

The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 debuts a magnetic charging system similar to what we have seen in other technological gadgets such as smartwatches. You no longer need to remove the bracelet from its strap, but plug the cable into the magnetic socket on the bottom. A quick process and, being magnetic, it is quite fast both to load and to resume it for use when finished.

Slightly larger screen and remote shutter release

The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 takes advantage of the renovation to add the occasional ace under its sleeve. The appearance of the bracelet has hardly changed with respect to previous versions, although the screen grows 20% in size, being now 1.1 inch.

With this screen you can do some more things than in previous generations, such as controlling smart devices at home with its NFC version, or using it as remote shutter release for mobile camera.

The screen is a little bigger, but the autonomy does not suffer. According to official Xiaomi measurements, the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 has a range of about two weeks for the NFC version, and can be extended to 20 days without NFC.

More sports and women’s health

The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 remains above all a bracelet to record your sports sessions and other health elements such as the quality of your sleep. Both functions receive improvements in the fifth generation, with a automatic recognition of 11 sports instead of the 6 that were recognized in the Xiaomi Mi Band 4. The complete list of supported sports are elliptical machine, yoga, rowing machine, exercise bike, jump rope, treadmill, running, bicycle, swimming, walking and free training .

The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 debuts a new way to keep track of menstruation, in addition to improving the dream log, which is now continuous 24 hours, the same as the cardiac. Then both your nights and the naps you take during the day will be registered. The monitoring heart sensor also improves, with the possibility of receiving warnings when you have an irregular rhythm.

Like other smart devices from the friendly brand Amazfit, the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 adds the PA informationI (Personal Activity Intelligence) with a score on your health status from the data obtained by its sensors and those you provide in your profile.

Versions and prices of the Xiaomi Mi Band 5

The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 has been officially announced in China, where it can already be reserved, but it will go on sale officially on June 18, with eight different colors for its straps and versions with and without NFC. These are their prices:

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 without NFC: 189 yuan, which is equivalent to about 24 euros.

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 with NFC: 229 yuan, which is equivalent to about 29 euros.