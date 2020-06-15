Is it worth spending a little more on the new Xiaomi Mi Band 5? Or is it better to bet on 4?

The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 has already been presented, and we finally have the successor to the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 that has had so many successes, and which is considered by many to be the best smartband in relation to quality price. And the truth is that it is not a preposterous statement.

And, with the release of this new Mi Band 5, the unknown of all years comes, do I buy the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 or the Mi Band 5? Well today We are going to tell you which one we think is a better purchase and which one, in our opinion, you should buy to put it on your wrist. Let’s take a look!

Xiaomii Mi Band 4 and Xiaomi Mii Band 5: specifications

Comparison Xiaomi Mi Band 4 vs. Xiaomi Mi Band 5

Specifications Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Xiaomi Mi Band 5

Weight22.1g12.1g

Display 0.95-inch (120 x 240) AMOLED 1.2-inch (126 x 294) AMOLED

Brightness Up to 400 nits Up to 450 nits

Battery 135 mAh with magnetic charging base 125 mAh with magnetic charger

NFC connectivity Only on some models Yes, on all models

Measurement of arterial health No Yes

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 or Xiaomi Mi Band 5? Let’s start with the hardware

Xiaomi has made quite a few changes to its Xiaomi Mi Band 5, which, after all, has to have some added value that makes us see it with better eyes than its predecessor, and this is precisely what Xiaomi has done. And the first step for this has been to introduce a screen that increases its size by 20%, so that we can better see the elements on the screen. And this is something that we can modify using different watchfaces that Xiaomi offers in the Mi Fit application, but that we can install through third-party applications.

On the other hand, the weight of the bracelet is reduced by 10 grams, and the brightness increases to 450 nits, which will make This Xiaomi Mi Band 5 is somewhat easier to see when there is sunlight. And that’s something that always comes in handy so we don’t have a problem seeing the contents of the bracelet.

The battery of the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 is somewhat smaller than that of its predecessor, and added to that the screen is slightly larger, we find that the autonomy is going to be reduced to a certain extent. According to Xiaomi, we will be able to last around 14 days without charging the bracelet, and it seems to us a correct figure considering the improvements that this brings.

And, speaking of the battery of the smartband, we have to tell you that its charger presents a great novelty, since this now is not a base on which to leave the bracelet, but connects to the Mi Band, so you will not have to disassemble the Mi Band completely to be able to charge it, but you will only have to connect the new charger to its bottom.

Mi Band 5: more utilities and more autonomously

The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 has made a small leap compared to its predecessor, and has some new features at the level of profits and additions to it, starting with a tool that allows to control the menstrual cycle, as well as 11 new sports modes that can be selected from the screen of the bracelet itself, without having to go to the application.

Beyond this, it has what Xiaomi calls PAI, which is Personal Activity Intelligence, which basically by means of some calculations, it will offer you a grade based on sports activity that you do in the day, and for which both your weight and your height are taken into account if you have it entered in the application. And you can also operate the camera of your mobile remotely from the bracelet.

In La Mi Band 5, we find all the new features that we already found at the time in Mi Band 4, such as the multimedia playback controls to pause our music or change songs, or the option to find the phone, to ring this when we can’t find it.

Andro4all’s opinion, which one would we buy?

Every year a new Mi Band comes out, this million dollar question that we talked about today arises, And the truth is that, for me, the answer is extremely easy: it is worth investing a little more money in a Xiaomi Mi Band 5.

If you asked me this question with a mobile, the answer may be different, but the truth is that, for what the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 costs, which You can already buy at a price of 35 euros, I do not think it is worth buying an old model to save 10 euros.

Find the product you are looking for cheaper than anywhere else, join our Chollos channel! The prices shown in this article are current at the time of publication, so it is possible that they vary depending on the stock and demand in the different sales channels.

Follow Andro4all