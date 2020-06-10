After months of continuous leaks around the reference economic activity bracelet, the final product is literally around the corner. Not only that, but the Xiaomi My Band 5 It is already on sale, that is, two days before its presentation.

It is through the BangGood portal that we find the Mi Band 5 –or Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5, as it is probably officially called–, already on sale including many of the details before your presentation.

The version announced on the BangGood page is currently the one dedicated to the Chinese market. That is why there could be some minor changes as for the international version. Usually on Xiaomi, this translates into variations around NFC connectivity and support for payments. Although in this case the feature often absent in China is included, it promises only support for Unionpay Quickpass, and not Google Pay or others implanted in the West.

The Xiaomi Mi Band 5, without secrets

In it, the 7 great innovations that the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 will bring in 2020 are corroborated:

Dynamic color display, now again larger

Magnetic charging connector

NFC for payments

Remote control for camera

Improved “professional” sensor

11 sport modes, including

New way for women’s health

As we’ve been seeing for the past few months, one of the big changes aboard the Mi Band is on its screen. This, which had already grown from past generations, will do so again. It will thus pass to a screen that will increase its surface by up to 20%, going from 0.95 inches of the Mi Band 4 to 1.2 inches.

Another big change will be a charging connector. In this edition no need to disassemble the bracelet, removing its core from the strap. From now on, it will be enough to move the magnetic connector closer, which will automatically start charging once its pins come into contact.