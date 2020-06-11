As planned, today Xiaomi has presented the new Mi Band 5, which arrives to succeed the Mi Band 4 (or Smart Band 4 in its international version) that we met just a year ago. This new Xiaomi smart bracelet Then comes a barrage of rumors and leaks that most of its features had anticipated.

In fact, the company itself has been responsible for confirming in recent days the colors in which it will be available and the main changes it incorporates with respect to the previous generation. Among them, their new magnetic charging system, a larger OLED screen and the inclusion of a mode for women’s health.

Data sheet of the Xiaomi Mi Band 5

XIAOMI MY BAND 5

SCREEN

1.1-inch color OLED

SENSORS

Heart rate

WATERPROOF

50 m depth

AUTONOMY

Up to 14 days

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth, NFC (optional)

COMPATIBILITY

iOS and Android

OTHERS

Magnetic charge

Microphone (NFC version only)

Female health mode

Remote control to take photos

PRICE

From about 24 euros to change

11 sport modes and a new female health mode

The first thing that stands out about this new bracelet is its color OLED screen, which has grown by 20% and has gone from 0.95 to 1.1 inchesTherefore, now we have a larger display surface and we have more than 100 spheres to customize it.

To power the Mi Band 5, Xiaomi has opted for a magnetic charging system that does not require removing the device from the strap, but simply connect a pin on the back, next to the heart rate sensor. By the way, it offers up to 14 days of autonomy that can go up to 20 in long-term mode.

In addition to that sensor that controls our heart rate 24 hours a day, it has a Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI) function, a scientifically supported metric that converts heart rate data into a unique, personal score to assess daily activity.

It is also possible to monitor sleep and, for the first time, we have a health mode so that women can carry a control of the menstrual cycle. And speaking of modes, the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 has 11 professional sports modes, among which we find, for example, yoga, elliptical, rowing, indoor cycling and jump rope.

With optional NFC and remote trigger

Although it was long rumored that it would do without it, finally Xiaomi has integrated NFC for mobile payments optionally, at least, in the Chinese version of the bracelet, but it is not confirmed that it ends up reaching the global version. In fact, last year, the Mi Band 4 that was marketed in the Asian country did have NFC, but the Mi Smartband 4 that landed in the rest of the world, no.

As the brand itself had anticipated, the new Mi Band 5 comes with a remote control to take pictures, so that it allows activating the mobile camera from the wrist. Also, the NFC model has a microphone to interact with the virtual assistant of Xiaomi (Xiaoi) and control smart home devices; It has been speculated that the international version of the bracelet could be compatible with Alexa, but it is not confirmed either.

Finally, the Mi Band 5 is submersible up to 50 meters deep and presents a design very similar to the previous model, with a silicone strap available in different colors. It promises a range of up to 14 days and can be paired via bluetooth with iOS and Android phones.

Versions and prices of the Xiaomi Mi Band 5

The new Xiaomi Mi Band 5 will go on sale in China next June 18 in two models (with and without NFC) and in eight different colors with the following prices:

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 without NFC: 189 yuan, which is equivalent to about 24 euros.

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 with NFC: 229 yuan, which is equivalent to about 29 euros.

