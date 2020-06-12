Xiaomi’s smart bracelet comes with a bigger screen and new features.

Xiaomi has already announced the arrival of its long-awaited new smart bracelet, the Xiaomi Mi Band 5. It has a screen that grows 20%, new functions and an easier loading method than that of its predecessors.

The Xiaomi Mi Band 4 has been one of the wearables that we have recommended the most and this new launch aims to be a new standard of value for money. These are all its features, new functions and prices.

Xiaomi Mi Band 5, all the information

Xiaomi wearable arrives with a screen that grows to 1.2 inches. It is 20% larger than its predecessor, again with AMOLED technology and in full color. Except for size, its design is practically identical to what we have seen in previous releases.

Between his new functions is the ability to measure the blood pressure. The heart rate sensor that we already knew joins a new system that will provide even more information about our constants. Further, the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 incorporates 11 sports modes: exercise bike, elliptical machine, treadmill, rowing, yoga, skipping, running, cycling, swimming, walking and free training.

We are talking about a wearable that is very focused on sports activity and the 6 modes that its predecessor incorporated could fall somewhat short. On the other hand, improvements in sleep monitoring are introduced, which promises to be more faithful. Another of the most interesting novelties is the health mode focused on menstrual cycle control.







There are other characteristics that remain with respect to the fourth edition, such as water resistance up to 50 meters deep. The new Xiaomi bracelet will be available in two versions, one standard and one with NFC connectivity. Thanks to this technology you can pay with it in all kinds of establishments.

The charging method has also been improved, with a magnetic pin that we can connect just under the heart rate sensor, without having to separate the body from the strap as we did until now. Its 125 mAh battery promises about 14 days of use on a single charge, up to 20 days if you use the model without NFC.

The Xiaomi Mi Band 5, will go on sale in China on the 18th, with a price of 189 yuan (23 euros) for the standard version. The NFC model will hit the market for 229 yuan (about 28 euros). We will soon know more about its sale in Europe and Latin America.

