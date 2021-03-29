Xiaomi Mi 11Ultra, Pro, 11i and Lite: the family grows

If about a month ago the Xiaomi Mi 11 officially arrived in Spain, that was only the first step in terms of the brand’s range caps for this 2021. A plan that today has been completed with various models that substantially enrich the manufacturer’s high-end proposal. We are not clear, yes, that all of them are going to leave the Chinese market. The first thing is to try to put some order between so many headlines, names and devices, so let’s see, in a quick glance, all the smartphones presented today by Xiaomi:

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 11i

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

As you can see, There are five variants on the model that arrived in our country last month, each one of them, obviously, with its peculiarities. Six models in total, although at least for the moment it does not seem likely that the Pro version will leave the manufacturer’s domestic market.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

The top of the range of Xiaomi’s top of the range for this 2021 is, without a doubt, a very remarkable smartphone, which draws attention from the first glance due to its ceramic construction and with a second screen on the back. Inside we find, no surprise, a Snapdragon 888 that may be accompanied by 8 or 12 gigabytes of LPDDR5 RAM and 128,256 or 512 gigabytes of storage UFS 3.1.

If we talk about its main screen, we find a 6.81-inch AMOLED panel with QuadHD + resolution (3,200 x 1,440 dots), compatible with HDR10 + and a refresh rate of 120 hertz. To protect such a distinguished screen from bumps, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra has Gorilla Glass Victus, which will be very reassuring if, by accident, the phone slips out of our hands and ends up on the ground.

Now, although much lower in performance, it is undoubtedly more striking the secondary display, located on the back of the phone, next to the camera, also AMOLED although much smaller, 1.1 inches. This can be used for various purposes, from activating a mirror mode, which will allow framing the selfies with the main camera, to displaying notifications, various information and allowing, for example, to answer or hang up phone calls (yes, it is also tactile).

Given that it equips a Snapdragon 888, which is a top of the range and that we are in 2021, obviously has 5G connectivity, to which are added WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 and NFC. And as regards its cameras, the main one is made up of three sensors: a 50 megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GN2 main angle with OIS, a 48 megapixel Sony IMX586 ultra wide angle and a 48 megapixel Sony IMX586 telephoto lens with zoom. 5x optical, 10x hybrid and digital zoom up to 120x. On the front we find a single 20-megapixel optical body with an f / 2.2 number.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is powered by a 5,000 milliamp battery with 67-watt fast charge function, wireless charging function also high speed and reverse charging function with a flow of 10 watts. It is IP68 certified and, how could it be otherwise, will hit the market directly with Android 11 + MIUI 12.5, Xiaomi’s customization layer.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra will be available soon in black and white finishes. In Europe, its price will be 1,199 euros in its variant of 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB storage.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro

As we already indicated at the beginning, this model at the moment has been presented only for the Chinese market, so we do not know if it will ever cross the borders of the Asian giant to explore other geographies. It is a step below the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, with which it shares a lot. So much so that, in reality, the most interesting thing is to highlight their differences.

It does not have the secondary screen on the back. It is not built in ceramic. The secondary sensors of the main camera are not so remarkable. There is no option with 512 gigabytes of storage.

Those are all the differences between the two terminals, as you can see we are not talking about a huge jump, but rather about small nuances that, yes, also translate into a lower price.

Xiaomi Mi 11i

In the absence of the Pro version, the model that we can buy in Europe is the XIaomi Mi 11i, which we can almost consider a twin of the Mi 11, both for price and performance. Inside we find a Snapdragon 888, as in his older brothers, which is accompanied by 8 gigabytes of LPDDR5 RAM and 128 or 256 gigabytes of storage memory UFS 3.1, which are powered by a 4,520 milliamp battery with 33 watt fast charge feature.

If we look at your screen, we find a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with FullHD + resolution (2,400 x 1,080 dots), compatible with HDR10 + and a refresh rate of 120 hertz. In this case, the protection of both the screen and the back of the smartphone are provided by Gorilla Glass 5. And to accompany the image, it also has stereo speakers and supports Dolby Atmos.

In the same way as the other flavors of the Xiaomi Mi 11 that we have seen so far, this 11i has 5G connectivity, in addition to WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC and, I admit that this has surprised me, since it has taken me to other times, infrared connection.

It does not fall short when it comes to its main camera, which has three sensors: a 108 megapixel main, an 8 megapixel wide angle and a five megapixel telephoto lens. The front shows through a hole in the upper central part of the screen and has a 20 megapixel sensor.

The Xiaomi Mi 11i will arrive, as we have already indicated, in two versions, 8/128 GB for a price of 649 euros and 8/256 GB for a price of 699 euros.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G

Its name does not deceive, and it is that this Lite is the lightest variant of the Xiaomi Mi 11 presented by the manufacturer. It does not compete with its older brothers in performance, of course, but neither does it in price, so in this case we move away from the high range to place ourselves in the middle with a terminal that, however, has some very interesting points , and that can become a very interesting option, because it is balanced.

Inside the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G we find an SoC Snapdragon 780G accompanied by six or eight gigabytes of RAM and 128 gigabytes of storage, who drink from a 4,250 milliamp battery with fast charge function at 33 watts. Regarding its connectivity, we will find 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 and NFC.

For its screen, Xiaomi has opted for a 6.55-inch AMOLED panel with FullHD + resolution (2,400 x 1,080 dots), compatible with HDR10 + and with a refresh rate of 90 Hertz. In the upper left corner of it we find a hole for its front camera, 20 megapixels. On the back we find the main one, composed of three elements: a 64-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle and a five-megapixel macro lens.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G will be available in two variants, 6GB + 128GB, for 369 euros, and the model with 8GB + 128GB, with a price not yet determined.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

As you may have already imagined, the Mi 11 Lite is the “smallest” of the Xiaomi Mi 11 family, and the clearest example of this is that it is the only one of the terminals presented today that does not have 5G connectivity. And this is practically its only difference from the 5G Lite. As we have done in the case of the Ultra and Pro variants, we are going to list the differences between both models:

SoC Snapdragon 732G. It does not have 5G connectivity. 16 megapixel front camera.

There is one more difference, its weight, but it is so insignificant, two grams, that for all practical purposes it does not make any difference.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite will be available in two variants, 6GB + 128GB, for 299 euros, and the model with 8GB + 128GB, with a price not yet determined.

More information: Xiaomi