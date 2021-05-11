Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra arrives in Spain showing off power

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is the most advanced smartphone ever produced by the Chinese brand and now it arrives in Spain together with another of the models that will complete its main series for 2021, the Mi 11i. If in its beginnings Xiaomi sought to expand from the mid-range and entry with a remarkable relationship between characteristics and price, today it competes at all levels with the most powerful terminals, in performance, but also in high prices.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is the culmination of a level jump that begins with a large screen and resolution. A 6.81-inch QuadHD + AMOLED panel (3,200 x 1,440 pixels) that offers a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz, supports the high dynamic range function and is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus.

To highlight one secondary display, small (1.1-inch AMOLED touch), but useful, which located on the back of the phone next to the rear camera group, which can be used for various purposes, from activating a mirror mode, which will allow you to frame selfies with the main camera, to show notifications, various information and allow, for example, answer or hang up phone calls.

Inside it shines the most powerful Qualcomm SoC for 2021, the Snapdragon 888, accompanied by generous amounts of LPDDR5 RAM and the latest mobile storage technology, UFS 3.1.

The set of cameras is of quality, with triple sensor in the main, a 50 megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GN2 with OIS, a 48 megapixel Sony IMX586 ultra wide angle and a 48 megapixel Sony IMX586 telephoto lens, with 5x optical zoom, 10x hybrid and digital zoom up to 120x. For selfies it offers a 20 megapixel f / 2.2 camera.

Its battery has good capacity, 5,000 mAh with 67 watt fast charging function and 10 watt reverse wireless charging. Of course, there is no lack of support for 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 and NFC, while the IP68 resistance certification is always a plus on any mobile.

Specifications Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

Operating system

Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 layer

Screen

6.81-inch curved AMOLED panel, 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus protection

Resolution

WQHD +: 3,200 x 1,440 pixels, with 20: 9 aspect ratio

Chipset

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 with Snapdragon X60 5G modem

CPU-GPU

8-core CPU, Adreno 660 GPU

Memory

8GB / 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM

Storage

128/256/512 GB UFS 3.1

Frontal camera

20 MP (f / 2.2)

Rear camera

Triple configuration:

·108 MP (f / 1.85) OIS

·13 MP (f / 2.4) 123º wide angle

·5 MP (f / 2.4) tele-macro

Connectivity

5G / 4G LTE / 3G / 2G. Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, USB-C

Drums

5,000 mAh, compatible with fast charging and wireless and reverse charging.

Dimensions

164.3 x 74.6 x 8.4 mm

Weight

234 grams

Others

Fingerprint reader integrated in the screen. Secondary screen at the rear. IP68 certification for dust and water resistance. Price and availability

With Android 11 as the operating system pre-installed with Xiaomi MIUI 12.5 layer and color finishes in white or black, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra will be available in Spain as of May 17 in the physical stores of the brand, on-line portal and we assume the large retailers.

In a configuration with 12 Gbytes of RAM and 256 Gbytes of storage capacity, its price will be 1,199 euros. Very high for what was known about Xiaomi until now, although it is an impressive terminal, the most advanced ever produced by the Chinese firm. However, Xiaomi has other series to cover any budget and other Mi 11 models at a more adjusted price such as the second of those presented for launch in Spain.

Xiaomi Mi 11i

Another variant of the series mounts a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with FullHD + resolution (2,400 x 1,080 dots), compatible with HDR10 + and a refresh rate of 120 hertz. In this case, the protection of both the screen and the back of the smartphone are provided by Gorilla Glass 5.

Inside we find a SoC Snapdragon 888, as in its older brothers, which is accompanied by 8 Gbytes of LPDDR5 RAM and 128 or 256 gigabytes of UFS 3.1 storage memory, which are powered by a 4,520 milliamp battery with 33-watt fast charge function.

Its connectivity is the same as the previous one with 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 and NFC. Its main camera has three sensors: a 108-megapixel main, an 8-megapixel wide-angle, and a five-megapixel telephoto lens. The front shows through a hole in the upper central part of the screen and has a 20 megapixel sensor.

The Xiaomi Mi 11i can be booked at Carrefour, El Corte Inglés, MediaMarkt and The Phone House from May 11 to 23 and on mi.com and on Amazon from May 17 to 23. As a launch promotion, users who make the reservation will get a Mi Air Purifier 3H and a coupon of 100 euros to exchange at any official establishment. The terminal will be available from May 24 from a price that starts from 649 euros in the configuration with 8 GB of RAM + 128 Gbytes for internal storage.