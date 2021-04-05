Xiaomi Mi 11, Mi 11 Lite, Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 Ultra and Mi 11i: the differences

We completely analyzed the Mi 11 series from Xiaomi to find all the differences between the models that make it up.

Xiaomi has us accustomed to an intense launch rate, but what we have experienced with Xiaomi Mi 11 series at the beginning of 2021 is another level. Nothing more and nothing less than 5 terminals has presented the Chinese manufacturer in a matter of about 3 months. We always get the same question when looking at Xiaomi’s extensive catalog: are there really so many differences between their smartphones?

We stop asking questions and go on to find answers in this comparison between the Xiaomi Mi 11, Mi 11 Lite, Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 Ultra and Mi 11i, the five mobiles that make up the Mi 11 family. We analyze these devices section by section to find the main differences that separate them, with a comparative table included.

Design and screen: differences in resolution, refreshment and protection

Design is one of the strengths of these Xiaomi Mi 11, as the Chinese manufacturer has opted for an elegant aesthetic that remains in the different colors in which they are available. If we look at the back, both the Xiaomi Mi 11, Mi 11 Lite and Mi 11 Pro have a square photo module, while that of the Mi 11 Ultra is rectangular and that of the Mi 11i vertical.

In terms of dimensions, the Mi 11, Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Ultra share a height of 164.3 mm and a width of 74.6 mm, with a thickness of around 8 mm, that is, they are very large terminals. They are different the Mi 11 Lite, with a size of 75.7mm X 160.5mm X 6.8mm, wider and lower; and the Mi 11i, with dimensions of 76.4 mm X 163.7 mm X 7.8 mm, the widest of them all.

Xiaomi has also taken a step forward in terms of screen, since these terminals have the best screens seen to date in the firm’s terminals. Again, the Mi 11, Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Ultra are the most advanced, having 6.81-inch AMOLED panels, WQHD + resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 7 Victus.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 also has an AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, although it is lower by having 6.67 inches, Full HD + resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 5. If we analyze the screen of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite, we find a panel 6.55-inch AMOLED -the smallest of all-, with Full HD + resolution, 90 Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorrilla Glass 5.

Ending this section, we must mention that all terminals of the Xiaomi Mi 11 series have holes in the screen to house the front cameras, components that we will talk about later.

Battery and performance: premiere power for the best

Notable are the differences between the Xiaomi Mi 11, Mi 11 Lite, Mi 11i, Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Ultra in terms of battery, as we find different capacity and fast charge settings.

The most advanced autonomy is that shared by the Pro and Ultra versions, with a 5,000 mAh battery that can be charged in just minutes thanks to the 67W fast charge. At the bottom rung is the Mi 11, with a 4,600 mAh battery and 55W fast charging.

Slightly inferior to this is the Mi 11i, with a 4,520 mAh battery and 33W fast charging. Lastly, the Lite version has 4,250 mAh battery that are loaded in a short time thanks to 33W fast charging.

In addition, it should be noted that both the Xioami Mi 11, the Mi 11 Pro and the Mi 11 Ultra also support wireless charging and reverse wireless charging, that is, you can charge them using charging bases and they can use them to charge other devices.

Cameras: 108 MP is not for everyone

The Xiaomi Mi 11, Mi 11 Lite, Mi 11i, Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Ultra match the integrate all a triple rear camera and a single front camera, but beyond this, almost everything is differences. We start with the first of them, Mi 11, with a 108 MP main sensor accompanied by a 13 MP wide angle and 5 MP macro lens. Its front camera, located in the upper left corner of the screen, is 20 MP.

We go to Mi 11 Ultra to tell you what its main sensor is 50 MP, and that comes together with a 48 MP wide angle and a 48MP telephoto + macro, a more than balanced configuration. On the other hand, the Mi 11 Pro has a 50 MP main lens, although its secondary sensors (13 MP wide angle and 8 MP telephoto + macro) are inferior. Both terminals have a 20 MP front camera, also located in the upper left corner.

The Xiaomi Mi 11i is worthy of the 108 MP main sensor, although its secondary sensors are not as advanced as those of the Pro and Ultra versions. Specifically, it equips an 8 MP wide-angle lens and a 5 MP macro sensor. Like his other companions, he has a 20 MP front sensor, which in this case is located in the upper middle part of the screen.

We finish with the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite which, being the cropped version, has the least advanced camera system of the Mi 11 family. rear main sensor is 64 MP, with an 8 MP wide angle lens and a 5 MP macro sensor. Its front camera, 16 MP, is “hidden” in the hole in the upper left corner of the screen.

Processor and memory: Snapdragon 888 for (almost) everyone

Power is assured in these Xiaomi Mi 11 terminals, as they all arrive with the almighty Snapdragon 888. Well, almost all of them, because the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is in a lower step when integrating the Snapdragon 732G chip (Snapdragon 780G in its 5G version).

There are also differences in terms of memory, as there are different configurations that offer multiple options to users. On the one hand we have the Xiaomi Mi 11, Mi 11i, Mi 11 Pro, with a basic memory of 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, no microSD card slot to expand storage.

More advanced is the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, with a basic version of 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. If we look at the lowest part of the Mi 11 series, there is the Mi 11 Lite, with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, but with the possibility of increasing the latter memory by having a microSD tray.

Connectivity and other features

We have already revealed to you that the Xiaomi Mi 11, Mi 11i, Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Ultra have 5G connectivity, since they integrate the Snapdragon 888 processor that has a 5G modem. As for the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite, there is a 5G version, the one that we have already mentioned that mounts a Snapdragon 780G chip.

Other outstanding characteristics of these terminals is that they have NFC, USB Type-C, Bluetooth 5.2, Dual SIM and fingerprint reader to unlock the terminal. Of course, not all models in the series have the fingerprint sensor in the same area. While the Xiaomi Mi 11, Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Ultra have it under the screen, the Mi 11i and Mi 11 Lite have it on the right side.

Of course, all of them arrive with the latest version of Xiaomi’s customization layer, MIUI 12 based on Android 11.

Xiaomi Mi 11, Mi 11 Lite, Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 Ultra and Mi 11i: comparison table

Having mentioned the main differences between the Xiaomi Mi 11, Mi 11 Lite, Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 Ultra and Mi 11i, it is time to see the comparative table with the specifications of all the terminals, in which we can see even more clearly those aspects that separate them.

Comparison Xiaomi Mi 11, Mi 11 Lite, Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 Ultra and Mi 11iFeaturesXiaomi Mi 11Xiaomi Mi 11 LiteXiaomi Mi 11 ProXiaomi Mi 11 UltraXiaomi Mi 11iDimensions and weight74.6 x 164.3 x 8.1 mm | 196 grams 75.7 x 160.5 x 6.8 mm | 157 grams 74.6 x 164.3 x 8.5 mm | 208 grams 74.6 x 164.3 x 8.4 mm | 234 grams 76.4mm x 163.7mm x 7.8mm | 196 grams Display 6.81 ″ AMOLED, 120 Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 7 VictusAMOLED 6.55 ″, 90 Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 6.81 ″ AMOLED, 120 Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 7 VictusAMOLED 6,81 ″, 120 Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 7 VictusAMOLED 6,67 ″, refresh rate 120 Hz, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Resolution WQHD + (1440 x 3200 px) FHD + (1080 x 2400 px) WQHD + (1440 x 3200 px) WQHD + (1440 x 3200 px) FHD + (1080 x 2400 px) Processor Snapdragon 888 Snapdragon 732G / Snapdragon 780G (5G version) Snapdragon 888 Snapdragon 888 Snapdragon 888 12RAM8MI 6GBUI Android 12GB-based operating system 12RAM8MI based on Android 11MIUI 12 based on Android 11MIUI 12 based on Android 11MIUI 12 based on Android 11Storage128 / 256GB64 / 128GB128 / 256GB256 / 512GB128 / 256GBCameras108 MP main, 13 MP wide angle, 5 MP macro | 20 MP front 64 MP main, 8 MP wide angle, 5 MP macro | 16 MP front 50 MP main, 13 MP wide angle, 8 MP telephoto + macro | 20 MP Front 50 MP Main, 48 MP Wide, 48 MP Tele + Macro | 20 MP front 108 MP main, 8 MP wide angle, 5 MP macro | Front 20 MP Battery 4,600 mAh, fast charging 55W, wireless charging, wireless reverse charging 4,250 mAh, fast charging 33W 5,000 mAh, fast charging 67W, wireless charging, wireless charging reverse 5,000 mAh, fast charging 67W, wireless charging, reverse wireless charging 4,520 mAh, 33W fast charging Others On-screen fingerprint reader, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G, WiFi 6, USB Type-C Side fingerprint reader, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G, WiFi 5, USB Type- C, microSD card slot On-screen fingerprint reader, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G, WiFi 6E, USB Type-C On-screen fingerprint reader, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G, WiFi 6E, USB Type-C Side fingerprint reader, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G, WiFi 6, USB Type-C PriceFrom 749 eurosFrom 299 eurosFrom 4,999 yuan, about 645 euros to changeFrom 1,199 eurosFrom 649 euros

These are all the data of the Xiaomi Mi 11 series terminals, from the most advanced Mi 11 Ultra to the most “inferior” Mi 11 Lite. Taking into account their specifications and your needs, analyze these models to choose what your next terminal will be.

