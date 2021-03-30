Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite, opinions after first contact. Video and photos.

Xiaomi’s pace of production and presentations has no competition, and if in 2020 the company brought us a huge number of mobile phones into our lives, it seems that 2021 is on the same path. If a few weeks ago we knew the first flagship of the company, the Xiaomi Mi 11, now the rest of the family has arrived and among them the Xiaomi Mi Lite. And in the first impressions of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite We tell you that we have found the 4G version of the most basic mobile of this line.

The company has boasted of being a lightweight mobile, and in fact it is one of the lightest phones we have tested in recent months. Beyond its construction, it comes with sufficient specifications to be able to carry out most of our day-to-day tasks, but let’s see if it is up to the competition in this first contact.

Can’t deny its origins

Perhaps the design section is the one that has suffered the least changes in this step down between the Xiaomi Mi 11 and the Mi 11 Lite, but there are still a couple of details that we must comment on. In this case, it is a model with a 6.55-inch screen, which already in hand gives us the feeling of being more compact compared to the Mi 11.

To differentiate them, it has gone from having a matte finish on the back to literally bringing a mirror that occupies all this surface. As you can imagine, this finish is a great magnet for fingerprints and dust spots, being much more noticeable with this black model that we have been testing.

Although yes, it is cleaned quite easily. And we will also have the option to save this cleaning, since we can couple flexible silicone sleeve that accompanies the phone in its box.

The camera module, made up of three sensors, has the same shape and size as the one we saw in the Xiaomi Mi 11. But this time, having a smaller main sensor, it fits well together with the wide angle, inside the module and does not protrude excessively from the body of the phone.

Its weight is 157 grams, one of the lowest values ​​that we have found in recent months in a phone with a 6.55-inch screen

Another detail that has surprised us a lot is the weight it has given a volume that is not particularly low either. Its weight is 157 grams, a value of the lowest that we have found in recent months in a phone with a 6.55-inch screen and, yes, a 4,250 mAh battery.

This helps make it very nice and comfortable in hand, leaving little room for slips. Of course, its finish, we have seemed a step below in hand with respect to the Mi 11, but this is rather subjective and can vary depending on tastes.

At the level of ports and connections there are few surprises, except for the addition of the fingerprint reader on the right side, matching the on / off button on the terminal, just below the volume controller. Like the Xiaomi Mi 11, this Lite model also forgets about the 3.5 mm jack, but Xiaomi has wanted to solve this absence by including a USB Type C to minijack adapter in the box.

AMOLED and up to 120 Hz to give a good experience at the screen level

The screen of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite has a usual configuration within the mid-range, with a 6.55-inch AMOLED panel with a Full HD + resolution. Its refresh rate is limited to 90 Hz, a value that, despite not developing the same fluidity as 120 Hz, does seem to be high enough to improve tactile interaction with the phone, being noticeable, especially at when scrolling and playing video games.

Our experience with the panel has been good, noting fluency within what we could expect, and it seems suitable for any content that we are going to reproduce. To this day we find few surprises in the section of the screen in most mid-range proposals, and the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite maintains the quality standard that most phones in its range have and even some that sneak in. in another superior. Of course, we think that it would not have hurt to have integrated a 120 Hz rate in this panel, an opportunity that other phones in the range (and in the house) have taken advantage of, such as the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro.

And speaking of playing content, we want to take the opportunity to talk about the great performance developed by the sound section of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite, offering amazing audio quality and with quite high volume levels. In the tests we have done, the set seems to perform quite well, although we have missed more power in the bass.

Long live 4G

Xiaomi has decided to take advantage of the power pull that the Snapdragon 732G can offer and has integrated it as the nervous system of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite. This Qualcomm processor is not a novelty in the market, and in fact, it is one of the most used models in the mid-range, as we saw in the POCO X3 NFC. And despite not being a big change or a novelty, we think that it is enough for this new Xiaomi phone to work without any problem, yes, without having 5G connectivity.

There is no doubt that MIUI 12, in its latest versions, is a layer that consumes a large amount of resources in Xiaomi phones, and it is something that we have come to “suffer” in a certain way in the phones of the Redmi Note family. from Xiaomi, which seemed to experience lack of optimization, developing certain lag and specific jerks.

In the case of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite, and despite having the same processor as the Redmi Note 10 Pro, we have to say that after having tested it for several hours, we have found practically no problem when using the phone, neither when navigating menus and applications nor when we have played demanding video games. The power of this phone seems to be up to par and performance wise we haven’t had any unpleasant experiences, at least for the moment. We will have to see what happens for the final analysis of this Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite, but for now everything seems to work as it should.

This new phone has a battery of 4,250 mAh, which on paper is not the highest value we find in the mid-range. For now we believe that it is sufficient on a day-to-day basis to give an acceptable average autonomy, but we cannot avoid looking with more attractive other phones of a similar price range such as the Poco X3 Pro or the Redmi Note 10 Pro, which surpass the 5,000 mAh barrier.

its fast charge is 33 W thanks to its charger, which by the way, is included in the phone box. We have not been able to do many tests on the performance of the battery or the charge, but we can advance according to our tests we calculate a charging time of about 50 minutes, which is not bad.

Same offer with lower resolution

Another feature that makes this phone arrive with the last name Lite is found in the cameras section, seeing that in this crazy megapixel war instead of integrating a 108 MP sensor as the main one we see one of 64 megapixels. This does not mean that the camera is necessarily worse, since as we will see later, with this first contact it has seemed very adequate in most sections. What the megapixels indicate per se is that the images we capture will be smaller than those we can capture with the Xiaomi Mi 11.

The camera module is completed with an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor and a 5-megapixel telemacro, which coming from this name adopted by Xiaomi, becomes a macro sensor of a lifetime unlike what we have seen in the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra. A combination that is quite common in less ambitious mobiles at the camera level.

In our first photos captured with the phone we have to say that, in general, the camera seems to meet expectations considering its specifications on paper, but with some caveats.

By day, the colors are balanced and appear quite realistic. The pictures macro and close-up style with main lens, they are the best achieved when the focus works well. On the wide angle, note that the loss of sharpness with respect to the main lens is noticeable.

Photo in automatic.

It is not something dramatic, in fact it is what we always hope to see in these lenses, but it is noticeable as soon as it expands. It also loses a bit of dynamic range, but contrast, exposure, and colorimetry are fine.

Wide angle.

At night or in low light conditions, the quality is somewhat fair even taking into account the situation, since in addition to lack of sharpness we see a haze that does not appear in other situations, seeing the photos improved by the night mode. And as for the front camera, the automatic contrast is somewhat uneven, but the colors are realistic and relatively well defined.

Frontal camera.

Portrait mode seems to crop well and doesn’t give the impression of overly aggressive bokeh. But we will test both this and the rest of the situations much more thoroughly in the in-depth analysis.

A wasted puzzle piece

In conclusion, this Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is a good mobile as a whole, but it does not stop looking like the phone of some missed opportunities. On paper, and after using it, we must emphasize that its specifications are attractive if we consider that we are talking about a mid-range phone that is intended to be close to the high end, at least in some aspects.

But at the level of specifications it is not just superior to the POCO X3 Pro or the Redmi Note 10 Pro, from the same price range (and from the house itself). Of course, lightly it will be difficult to beat him with a screen of this size.

Even so, focusing solely on our experience, it should be noted that Xiaomi has done a good job with this terminal. It is a device very comfortable and light, stable, powerful, has a fairly correct camera and a processor capable of supporting our daily demands.

Perhaps it remains halfway in fundamental sections such as the screen and the battery, taking into account the good results that other Xiaomi terminals offer us within the same price range. But after Xiaomi’s mega-event and after meeting the other members of the Mi 11 family, it is still the most affordable option.