Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G and Mi 11 Lite: features, price and availability

Xiaomi has presented this Monday the new Mi 11 Lite 5G and Mi 11 Lite, two terminals that, according to the company itself, offer high-end phone benefits without the need to shell out a lot of money. These models are below the Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Ultra presented at the same event.

The new terminals of the Chinese company, which seek to conquer the mid-range, have some virtues in common, such as the configuration of the rear camera whose main sensor is 64 megapixels and the screen 6.55-inch AMOLED with TrueColor support and FullHD + resolution.

However, the differences appear in sections of great importance for today’s consumers such as front camera, which is 20 megapixels in the M11 Lite 5G and 15 megapixels in the Mi 11 Lite; the processor, which is a Snapdragon 780G in the 5G terminal and a Snapdragon 732G in the other version.

Technical specifications of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G and Mi 11 Lite

Mi 11 Lite 5GMi 11 LiteDisplay 6.55 ”2400 x 1080 FHD + AMOLED screen）

10-bit TrueColor and DCI-P3

90Hz refresh rate, touch sampling rate of

240 Hz Support for HDR10 + (Mi 11 Lite 5G), HDR10 (Mi 11 Lite)

6.55 ”2400 x 1080 FHD + AMOLED display）

10-bit TrueColor and DCI-P3

90Hz refresh rate, touch sampling rate of

240 Hz Support for HDR10 + (Mi 11 Lite 5G), HDR10 (Mi 11 Lite)

Protection Corning® Gorilla® Glass 6 Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5 Size 160.53mm x 75.72mm x 6.81mm, 159g 160.53mm x 75.72mm x 6.81mm, 157g Performance Qualcomm® Snapdragon 780G

5nm manufacturing process

Qualcomm® Kryo 670

6th generation Qualcomm AI Engine with

Hexagon 770 technology

UFS 2.2

LPDDR4X

LiquidCool

Qualcomm® Snapdragon 732G

8nm manufacturing process

UFS2.2

LPDDR4X

LiquidCool technology

Main rear camera: 64MP (F / 1.79, 0.7μm 4 in 1 at 1.4μm) Camera

Ultra wide angle: 8MP (F / 2.2,1.12μm)

Macro: 5MP telemacro camera (F / 2.4,1.12μm)

Main: 64MP (F / 1.79, 0.7μm 4-in-1 at 1.4μm) Camera

Ultra wide angle: 8MP (F / 2.2,1.12μm)

Macro: 5MP telemacro camera (F / 2.4,1.12μm)

Front camera 20 MP selfie camera 16 MP selfie camera Connectivity Dual 5G SIM

Bluetooth 5.2

Wi-Fi 6

NFC and infrared emitter

USB type C

Dual sim

Bluetooth 5.1

Wi-Fi 5

NFC and infrared emitter

USB type C

Unlock Biometric sensor on the side, PIN / password, pattern Biometric sensor on the side, PIN / password, pattern Battery 4250 mAh battery; 33 W fast charging 4250 mAh battery: 33 W fast charging Audio Stereo speakers, Hi-Res Audio certified Stereo speakers, Hi-Res Audio certified Variants Stereo speakers, Hi-Res Audio certified 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB

Quality photos and videos “with minimal effort”

Let’s start with one of the common aspects between these two terminals: their rear cameras. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G and Mi 11 Lite have a main sensor of 64 megapixels, an ultra wide angle of 8 megapixels and a macro of 5 megapixels. The company promises that anyone will be able to “take quality photos and videos with minimal effort.”

Now we go to one of the differential aspects. The Mi 11 Lite 5G has a 20 megapixel front camera, while the M11 Lite stays at 16 megapixels. However, Xiaomi ensures that both sensors have been optimized to provide selfies with higher brightness and contrast, in addition, they assure, they have optimized the night mode.

“The cameras are enhanced by a selection of new video modes and filters that allow anyone to easily capture professional-level cinematic images that would otherwise require a high level of experience and expensive equipment to create.”

In screen and design we find a conjugation between similarities and differences. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G and Mi 11 Lite have an outstanding panel 6.55-inch AMOLED DotDisplay with 10-bit TrueColor support capable of producing 64 times more colors than its predecessor.

If we talk about size, the Mi 11 Lite 5G has a thickness of 6.81 mm and a weight of 159 g, the younger brother, meanwhile, has a thickness of 6.81 mm and a weight of 157 g, that is, a tiny difference. Amos have 1.88mm bezels on the top and sides, which seek to give the screen all the prominence.

Now under the hood we find the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G, built with 8-core 5-nanometer technology in the Mi 11 5G. The lower model, meanwhile, opts for a Snapdragon 732G built under 8nm and 8-core technology.

The two terminals have 8 GB of RAM memory, stereo speakers with high resolution audio certification, side fingerprint reader and infrared sensor.

Price, availability and more

The sale price of the Xiaomi M11 Lite 5G is 369 euros and it is offered in two variants: 6GB of RAM + 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM + 128GB of storage. Available colors are: Truffle Black, Mint Green and Citrus Yellow.

The sale price of the Xiaomi M11 Lite is 299 euros and it is offered in two variants: 6GB of RAM + 64GB of storage and 6GB of RAM + 128GB of storage. The available colors are: Boba Black, Bubblegum Blue and Peach Pink.

More on this topic