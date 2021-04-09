Xiaomi Mi 11, Lenovo Yoga laptop, L’OR Barista coffee maker and many more

And the Xiaomi scooter is still lowered.

New Amazon deals appear one more day. Today they can be summarized in a series of products, from various categories, that should not be missed. From the brand new Xiaomi Mi 11, through renovating the laptop with a Lenovo Yoga 920, or improving the coffees with the Philips L’OR Barista coffee machine.

Then, ordered by categories, highlights the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T on mobile phones / tablets, the colorful speaker Anker Soundcore Flare in sound, one of the gaming keyboards most acclaimed and sold as AUKEY’s downgraded in computing, a camera Canon EOS M50 in photography and camcorders, one of the best Xiaomi electric scooters in sports and leisure, or a rhombus shaped shelf of great design in furniture and home.

Below is a summary of a whole set of discounted Amazon products that can be, without a doubt, a great purchase for today. Some offers will only be available 12 hours and others 24 hours.

Featured Deals of the Day on Amazon

Xiaomi Mi 11

The most powerful of the Mi family.

TP-Link Tapo P100 Smart Plug

The smart home within everyone’s reach.

Lenovo Yoga 920 Laptop

The flagship versatility of Lenovo.

Professional lighting kit

Great pack for streamers with 30% discount.

iRobot Roomba 966

Cleaning your floor will never be the same again.

MacBook Air (M1 chip)

The MacBook Air with the new Apple processor.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Scale Scale

To control the evolution of weight, fat and 11 more parameters.

Xiaomi Mi AIOT Router

The router that any home or business needs.

Philips L’OR Barista coffee machine

A spectacular coffee in seconds.

Xiaomi Mi Band 5

The wearable that everyone has or should have.

Huawei Watch FIT

A smart watch with 96 training modes.

RGB LED strips 20 meters

To transform any space with the color you want.

RGB smart bulbs (2 pack)

Compatible with Alexa and with 16 million colors.

Pandora Box 6S arcade video game machine

Nostalgia made a gadget for your living room or bedroom.

After seeing the best deals of the day, Amazon offers every morning great discounts not to be overlooked. The following lines will be divided into categories in order to find what you need at a glance.

Smartphones, tablets and accessories

Communication has evolved tremendously in the last decade. Smartphones, chargers or landlines are some of the offers that there are every day on Amazon and that they should not be allowed to escape.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T

One of the mobiles of the moment, in its 5G version, at a low price.

Audio (headphones and speakers)

Carrying the best sound with you is always an advantage, it is not necessary to have a power outlet at hand to enjoy a great musical theme. Headphones and Speakers the offers of the day in portable sound are distributed.

Anker Soundcore Flare Speaker

Spectacular sound and very colorful design.

Computing

Because having a desktop full of trendy gadgets is always good for you, because you don’t know when some of them will be needed. Here are offered laptops, PC towers and other peripherals useful in the day to day.

AUKEY RGB gaming keyboard

Gaming is more gaming with an RGB mechanical keyboard like this one.

Photography and Camcorders

Lovers of photography and fans of spontaneous video recordings, as well as those who want to keep their home or business well guarded, are in luck.

Canon EOS M50

One of the best-selling EVIL cameras of the moment.

Sports, leisure, free time and health

Either because it is cold or because of the heat, any of these offers is a great option because you can practice an activity outdoors or at home more completely.

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter Essential

One of the best selling scooters of the year.

Kitchen and home cleaning

Always have home clean and organized it is something pleasant, especially when there are unexpected visitors. And if it is accompanied by the best in the kitchen to be able to prepare a quick snack, all the better.

Homegeek steel grinder

Grinding food is not that difficult with this machine.

Furniture, electronics and DIY

A house deteriorates over time, but if you have the best quality in furniture, this deterioration will be quite delayed in time.

Rhombus shaped shelf

The design reaches all homes at the best price.

Shoes, clothing, accessories and beauty

Always go done a brush it is a maxim every day, especially when leaving home or making video calls. Also, looking good for sports is a respectable option.

Braun 9-in-1 Beard Trimmer

To be handsome and neat all the time.

