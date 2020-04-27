As announced by the Chinese manufacturer last week, the Mi 10 family already has a new member. The Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition It is already official, with a new camera in periscope format with which it promises a digital zoom of up to 50x, in the line of other manufacturers in a totally different price range.

After the Mi 10 standard with a much higher price than the usual standard in the brand or a Mi 10 Pro that goes even further, Xiaomi unveiled a somewhat more modest Mi 10 Lite, with characteristics quite similar to this Mi 10 Youth Edition . Among them is, of course, and in 2020, the 5G connectivity.

Mi 10 Youth Edition: hugging the zoom periscope

The Mi 10 Youth Edition is, like almost all current mobiles, a device with a big screen. This incorporates a 6.6-inch Amoled panel that, although it does not add the high refresh rates of the most advanced terminals, it does retain certain metrics that are focused on a great experience. These are a great focus on calibration, maximum brightness that the brand promises, will reach 800 nits of brightness and touch sampling up to 180 Hz.

Xiaomi

Inside we will find a Snapdragon 765G processor, the second from Qualcomm for 2020. Although it has more modern features, it retains certain power and technologies of this generation and high-end, and includes Integrated 5G connectivity on the chip itself. This, unlike the Snapdragon 865, allows it to be both cheaper and more efficient.

And is that the Snapdragon 765G has an advanced manufacturing process in 7 nm, so its energy consumption will be lower than many of the chips of the competition or the brand itself. It also has 5G connectivity for both NSA –Non Standalone– and SA –Standalone, more modern–, although only on Sub-6 frequencies.

But the great novelty of this terminal is undoubtedly its camera, in addition to a main 48 MP sensor, which will probably be the Sony IMX 586 that we see in a multitude of ranges, from economic to not so much, a more modest wide angle and not specified and probably a dispensable macro sensor, Xiaomi gets on the bandwagon of zoom telephones in periscope format.

Xiaomi

This design allows, thanks to its internal mirror, to take advantage of a greater space inside the terminal to place a 5x optical zoom. This, combined with the digital magnification, will provide a maximum of up to “50x zoom” that the brand advertises, although it is common for these magnifications to have very limited detail. Therefore, we can expect a zoom of up to 10x with relatively decent results.

Finally, the Mi 10 Youth Edition incorporates, along with a relatively thin design and about 7.9 millimeters thick, an average battery for this size, with its 4,160 mAh. The fast charging system, while expected to have it, has not been specified. For reference, that of the Mi 10 Lite is 20 W of maximum power.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition vs Mi 10 Lite 5G: the technical sheet

The Mi 10 Youth Edition seems to be not much more than a small evolution of the Mi 10 Lite 5G, a more modest terminal with which it shares many of the main features.

As we can see, in this case the fourth sensor, corresponding to the depth sensor, is dropped by the new 5x optical zoom.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition

screen

6.6 “, OLED, FullHD + (1080p)

6.6 “, OLED, FullHD + (1080p)

Size

75 x 164 mm

75 x 164 mm

Thickness

7.9 mm

7.9 mm

Weight

192 grams

192 grams

Processor

Snapdragon 765G, 7nm

Snapdragon 765G, 7nm

RAM

6, 8 GB

6, 8 GB

Memory

128 GB, without microSD

64, 128, 256 GB, without microSD

Main camera

48 MP f / 1.8, Wide 8 MP f / 2.2, Depth 2 MP, and Macro 5 MP f / 2.4

48 MP, 5x optical zoom, wide and macro

Frontal camera

16 MP f / 2.5, in notch

16 MP, in notch

Drums

4,160 mAh, fast charge 20W

4,160 mAh, fast charge 22.5W

Resistance

–

–

Biometrics

Fingerprint sensor under display, optical

Fingerprint sensor under display, optical

Connectivity

5G (NSA and SA, Sub-6), Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB C, without jack, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, Beidou

5G (NSA and SA, Sub-6), Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, FM Radio, USB C, jack, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, Beidou

System

Android 10

Android 10

Launching

May 2020

To be confirmed

Official price

349 euros

From about 365 euros

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition: launch, availability and price

The Mi 10 Youthe Edition has been presented at a 100% digital event held for the Chinese market. However, it is expected that this product will arrive at some point adapted for international markets, although it could do so under a slightly different name.

Xiaomi

The device, which has been announced in up to five different colors, also has four versions depending on its memory capabilities. The variants, along with their exchange prices direct – when it comes to importing it usually goes up significantly – they are as follows:

6 GB of RAM, 64 GB memory: 2,099 yuan or 275 euros, $ 295 or $ 7,400 Mexican pesos.

6 GB of RAM, 128 GB memory: 2,299 yuan or 300 euros, $ 325 or $ 8,100 Mexican pesos.

8 GB of RAM, 128 GB memory: 2,099 yuan or 325 euros, $ 350 or $ 8,800 Mexican pesos.

8 GB of RAM, 256 GB memory: 2,099 yuan or 365 euros, $ 395 or $ 9,900 Mexican pesos.

Naturally, the Mi 10 Youth Edition does not yet have a time frame for the Spanish, Mexican or any other market outside of Chinese. However, this device will be available in his homeland from this week.

