Today we bring you a great offer, with which not only can you get a movilazo like the Mi 10 for 100 euros less, but also for that price you also get a Xiaomi Mi Band and some AirDots Pro 2, or Mi True Wireless Earphone 2, which adds incredible value to this pack, which is also from Amazon, so you have shipping in one day and warranty in Spain.

When we buy a new mobile, we usually also look for other accessories, and with this pack we have two of the essentials, which are a high-quality smartband and bluetooth headphones, and it is one of the best offers we have seen in a long time on Amazon. , and more considering that the mobile does not have much time.

Get the pack of Mi 10, Mi Band and Mi Wireless Headphones 2 for 100 euros less than what the mobile alone costs

This offer is the best we have seen, and we will tell you why. With the launch of the Xiaomi Mi 10, the Chinese company decided to bet on better hardware, but raising prices in exchange, to stop being a great mobile in value for money to be a great mobile, just. And this is something that has not left all users satisfied. And now, you can get this terminal with two great accessories for 100 euros less.

characteristics

Specifications Xiaomi Mi 10

Dimensions 162.6 x 74.8 x 8.96 mm

6.67-inch AMOLED display, Full HD + resolution, 19.5: 9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor

RAM8 / 12 GB

Operating system MIUI 11 on Android 10

Storage 128/256 GB UFS 3.0

Cameras Main 108 MP f / 1.6 + bokeh 2 MP f / 2.4 + wide angle 13 MP f / 2.4 + macro 2 MP f / 2.4 | 20 MP front

Battery 4.780 mAh with 30W fast charge, 30W wireless charge and 10W reverse

Others On-screen fingerprint reader, stereo speakers, 5G, NFC

The Xiaomi Mi 10 and its brother the Mi 10 Pro have been the first flagships of the company that are planted in front of the traditional high-end to look at them from you to you, and it can be seen in aspects of the Xiaomi Mi 10 such as 5G connectivity, the 90Hz screen or the 108 megapixel camera, which are some of its strengths.

As for the Mi Band, we have the Xiaomi Mi Band 3 ,, the model of a couple of years ago that is capable of performing some of the functions that are most interesting to us, such as show notifications or count our steps and our hours of sleep, as well as its quality.

For its part, the Mi True Wireless headphones are a good model, with a very decent sound, touch gestures and connectivity that works like a charm, making them a sure hit for accompany the Xiaomi Mi 10. And the best thing about this is that it is available on Amazon Spain, so there is local shipping and warranty in our country. Although if you are from Latin America – we do not forget you – you can buy the discounted terminal on Aliexpress.

This is an offer available at the time of article posting. Discounts may vary depending on stock and store demand.

Don’t you want to miss more offers like this? Join our Chollos channel!

Follow Explica.co