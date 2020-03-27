Xiaomi, in addition to giving a review of the characteristics of the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro, already announced previously, has taken advantage of its event today to also reveal the Mi 10 Lite 5G. It is a third terminal, cheaper than its two older brothers, to finish completing the range.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite thus joins the brand’s line of premium smartphones to offer an alternative, as its name suggests, with reduced specifications that allow it to cut down another key aspect of this generation: price. With some Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro noticeably more expensive than their predecessors, it tries to keep alive the banner of technology in terms of positioning itself as a benchmark in economics.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite: 5G as the key

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite carries 5G in its name because it is one of the characteristics that best represents the brand’s intention to dominate in this connectivity and take it to the most modest ranges, not only to flagships. In this way, the firm bets on the Qualcomm Snadpragon 765 processor, which already includes the necessary module to provide said pairing capacity with the new networks.

Beyond this, it has a 6.57-inch AMOLED screen and a quad 48 megapixel rear camera, accompanied by a 16 MP front. Inside is also a 4,160 mAh battery and storage that ranges from 64 to 128 GB.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G: price and availability

With the price as a great asset, Xiaomi positions this Mi 10 Lite 5G as one of the most attractive in the range, based on the 349 euros for the 64GB base model of storage and the event these at € 399 in the case of the one with 128 GB of capacity.

It will not arrive in April, yes, as the two with the best specifications, but we will have to wait until next May to be able to acquire it. The firm has not offered an exact date, beyond that it will be at the beginning of that month.

