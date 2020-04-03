A new Friday of confinement and, with it, we also have a new installment of our usual Hunting Bargains. Perhaps the mobile phones and accessories are not the most indicated in this situation, but it can always be the case that your device has been damaged. And nothing better than renew it at the best price, truth? Well, we have found a good collection of offers in all cost ranges.

Our bargains today point to the top of the catalog of various manufacturers, also to best phones in value for money. There is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro, for example; or the OnePlus 7T. And you can read everything you want, in addition to listening to all the music you want, with the offers on Kindle and Music Unlimited. You want them?

Mobile offers

Huawei P40 Lite. The Huawei P40 Lite is the new mid-range Huawei that is committed to the perforated screen, Kirin 810 and the four-lens camera. Its official price is 299 euros, but at Fnac you will find it for 199.90 euros. If you are a member you will accumulate 5% on your card.

Huawei P30 Pro. One of the best phones last year has a juicy price on Amazon: 554.49 euros. And it keeps up-to-date, even with Google apps and services – the Huawei P30 Pro is a recommended choice. 6.47-inch AMOLED screen, triple camera with telescopic zoom and Huawei Kirin 980, among other key features.

Huawei P30 Pro – 6.47 “Smartphone (Kirin 980 Octa-Core 2.6GHz, 8GB RAM, 128GB Internal Memory, 40MP Camera, Android) Color Aurora [Versión española]

Redmi Note 8 Pro. We have a great offer on this Xiaomi phone, it is a good mobile for everything you need. Powerful despite including a MediaTek, 6.53-inch FHD + screen, quad rear camera and much more: the Redmi Note 8 Pro is a great phone for 204 euros that costs its most powerful version on eBay, the 6/128 GB. You have to apply the ‘PARAXIAOMI’ coupon.

Xiaomi Mi 10 and Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro. The latest Xiaomi mobiles, and more powerful, are already on sale in Spain. And Amazon offers a complete gift pack with the Mi Smart Band and Mi True Wireless Earphone 2 headphones. In addition, Amazon discounts you directly 100 euros when adding them to the basket, both the Xiaomi Mi 10 and the Pro; so you can take home the latest Xiaomi from 699 euros.

Oneplus 7T. The new model is about to be revealed, but that doesn’t mean the current one is outdated – the OnePlus 7T is a great buy. Very powerful, with an excellent 6.55-inch screen, with the Snapdragon 855, 8/128 GB, triple rear camera and a great price in Tuimeilibre: 489 euros.

Samsung Galaxy S20. It does not need much presentation: it is the latest Samsung mobile, also one of the best smartphones you can buy. And it is that the Samsung Galaxy S20 offers the latest processor of the brand, an excellent 6.2-inch screen, it is contained in dimensions, it has three rear cameras and it is quite reduced in Tuimeilibre: you can buy it for 699 euros.

iPhone XR. The current Apple mobiles go up a lot in price, but the previous ones can be found with offers. This is the case of the iPhone XR, the little brother of 2018 that came with a somewhat different design from the rest. It has an A12 Bionic chip with 3 GB of RAM and 64 GB of capacity, as well as a 12 MP wide-angle rear camera and a 7 MP front camera. In Tuimeilibre he has it at 599 euros in black.

Accessories offers

Huawei Watch GT 2e. The latest Huawei smartwatch has not yet gone on sale, but you can buy it now on Amazon so that it arrives on April 16. And with a good discount: it comes out for 159 euros. The Huawei Watch GT 2e is a round screen watch, it has great autonomy, it records activity and different exercises automatically, it controls sleep, measures heart rate and allows you to see mobile notifications on your wrist.

HUAWEI Watch GT 2e Sport – AMOLED Smartwatch 1.39 Inch Screen, 2 Weeks Battery, GPS, Black Color

Yi 1080p IP Camera. With this Xiaomi ecosystem surveillance camera you can see what happens in your home from anywhere: just use the Mijia mobile app and enter the camera. It is fixed, transmits video at a maximum resolution of 1080p and has a super discounted price on Amazon: 19.99 euros.

Xiaomi Mi Box TV S. Now that you have time (surely too much) to watch TV, how about turning it into a Smart TV thanks to Android TV? Well, you have at your disposal one of the highest quality and cheapest players: the Xiaomi Mi Box TV S. You have it on eBay for 48.44 euros if you apply the ‘PARAXIAOMI’ coupon.

Amazon Echo speakers. All of Amazon’s smart speakers are on sale, some with discounts of up to 50%. You can get the Echo Dot for 29.95 euros, the Amazon Echo for 69.99 euros, the Echo Show 5 for 59.99 euros, the Echo Show 8 for 99.99 euros and the largest of all, the echo Show, for 199.99 euros.

More offers?

