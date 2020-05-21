When Xiaomi launched the Mi 9 last year, it was paired with a series of accessories meant for phone buyers to get even more out of it. One of them was a curious wireless car charger with power up to 20W, which did not take too long to become one of the best sellers in the brand’s mobile accessories catalog. Precisely that is the reason why Xiaomi has decided renew this accessory with an even more affordable version.

As explained in GizmoChina, Xiaomi has put on sale on your YouPin portal a new wireless car holder / charger Compatible with the Qi standard, which offers the possibility of charging any terminal with wireless charging at a power of up to 10W.

Wireless charging in the car for less than 20 euros

This new version of the charger maintains the format and design of the original model: it has a glass base that attaches to car vents. It has an effective charging distance of 4 millimeters, so that devices can be charged even if they have a protective case. The only difference from the original model lies in the lack of blue ring around the induction base, because in this case it becomes white.

Nor is the clamping system on both sides of the charger, which allows to connect devices up to 81.5 centimeters thick, so that it will be possible to place the vast majority of smartphones available on the market. In addition, like the original model, it integrates a infrared sensor that detects the distance of the deviceSo that the clamping “arms” open automatically to make room for the mobile, and close once the device is close enough to keep it secure. This makes it unnecessary look away from the road when you want to put the mobile to charge.

We recommend you: 4 Xiaomi products for your car that you will love regardless of destination

Its main virtue is possibility of charging any type of device compatible with the Qi standard wireless charging at the maximum power that the charger is capable of generating. Therefore, it will be possible to wirelessly charge 10W models such as the latest iPhone, Google Pixel 4, Samsung Galaxy S20 or OnePlus 8 Pro.

Beyond that, the charger includes a USB port that allows you to connect it to the socket or USB of the car. It also incorporates different security systems that prevent the charger from overheating, including a heatsink located on one side of the base.

The original model can be found at a price of around 25 euros in the main import stores. This new edition has been released to a starting price of 129 Yuan, around 18 dollars or 16 euros. At the moment, yes, it is only available in China; We will inform you as soon as this accessory is available in the rest of the planet’s regions.

Follow Andro4all

About Christian Collado

Growth Editor at Andro4all, specialized in SEO. I study software development and write about technology, especially about the Android world and everything related to Google since 2016. You can follow me on Twitter, send me an email if you have something to tell me, or connect with me through my LinkedIn profile.

My work team: