Despite its youth – it is celebrating ten years since its founding – Xiaomi has become one of the most competitive brands in the global telephone market. On the occasion, precisely, of that anniversary, the firm launches this Tuesday the Redmi Note 9S, its new mid-range smartphone, which is already available on AliExpress, one of the giants of the electronic market, exclusively worldwide.

The Redmi Note 9S is, according to its manufacturer, the most versatile terminal, when compared to its closest competitors. The device has improved both its features and its design, it is available in two versions of 64 GB and 128 GB and includes, among other features, a better-performing processor, a quad camera, a fast-charging, long-lasting battery and a larger screen.

On the occasion of his release, AliExpress has activated during this Tuesday and Wednesday, April 7 and 8, the MIFEST coupon. Thanks to this code, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S has a 20 euros discount on the purchase. The phone can be yours in a maximum of three business days, since the store guarantees shipments from Spain.

HIGH PERFORMANCE ON LARGE SCREEN AND QUADRUPLE CAMERA

The software of the new Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S incorporates for the first time a Snapdragon 700 series processor: the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G. It is a High-performance eight-core system up to 2.3 GHz and a fifth generation smart memory, also improved. In terms of capacity, the smartphone includes a 4GB or 6GB RAM in your two options ROM, 64GB or 128GB, with enough space to store files, photos, videos or games. This capacity can be expand to 512 GB Because the phone has three slots, two for a SIM card and one for a microSD.

One of the most notable features of the new Xiaomi terminal is its DotDisplay screen, which also debuts on a Redmi Note device. 6.67 inches and full HD, its surface is 91% in relation to the body of the phone, perfect for a maximum immersion experience. This will allow, for example, enjoy any audiovisual content that is captured with its brand new quad camera. The rear photographic system adds a main camera – 48 MP, with night mode and 4K-, a wide angle –8 MP and that provides a 1.3 times wider vision–, another macro –5 MP– and a depth sensor –2 MP and portrait mode–. The front camera is 16 MP.

REINFORCED DESIGN AND QUICK CHARGE BATTERY

Aesthetics is another point in favor of the Redmi Note 9S. The design of the mobile is symmetrical and its back is made of 3D curved glass to facilitate a better grip and greater comfort and, in the long term, to increase resistance and durability. On the side of the smartphone is the fingerprint sensor, combined with the power button. Both are placed in such a way that they fit perfectly to the thumb with the aim of reducing the effort every time you intend to use. The casing liner is also splash proof. At the bottom of the phone are located the headphone jack –3.5 mm.– and the USB port –type C–.

As for the battery, the mobile adds a large capacity battery, 5020 mAh and 18 watt fast charge. Its autonomy guarantees up to 147 hours playing music, 33 hours of calls, 16 of continuous navigation and 13 of game. Something essential for your daily use, whether you are working, traveling, at home or on the street. The charger, included in the purchase, is 22.5 watts. The newly launched Xiaomi is available in three colors –Interstellar gray, aurora blue and glacier white. And for those who always want more, the brand has created a limited edition from the Redmi Note 9S series to celebrate its 10th anniversary: ​​2020 exclusive devices, personalized with a special screenprint commemorating the launch date.

(* The recommendations so that online order deliveries can be carried out in complete safety for delivery people and customers indicate that direct contact between the two should be avoided, keep the safety distance and wash hands after opening the package. All delivery men are instructed to exercise extreme caution.)

* All prices included in this article are updated as of 07-04-2020.