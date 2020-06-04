What is promised is debt, and it is that Xiaomi promised the start of the deployment of MIUI 12 for the month of June. The first lucky ones are being the Xiaomi Mi 9 and Xiaomi Mi 9T (and Mi 9T Pro), terminals that are receiving what Xiaomi calls ‘stable beta’, a somewhat strange concept, but that makes more sense than it seems.

So let’s tell you how is the distribution of this beta version being carried out And how can you install it on your mobile, since there is a relatively simple way to get hold of it even if you are not a member of the Xiaomi betas program.

MIUI 12 beta is starting to arrive

In the first phase, Xiaomi provides a closed beta to a small group of users, in addition to carrying out the relevant internal tests. After all these tests begin the deployment of the “stable” beta version. This beta, on paper, has enough stability to be our “daily” ROM (Daily Driver), although it is still a beta, so there are always things to polish.

The stable beta is multilanguage, so it includes Spanish. In addition, on paper it is stable enough for us to use it daily

Being the substitute for the old Global Beta, it’s a multilanguage ROM And, how could it be otherwise, with Google services installed. This beta is coming via OTA to authorized My accounts, but there is an easy way to bypass this block.

If we have TWRP Recovery installed we can install the ROM through it, without the need to install anything else or perform any extra process. So, we leave you with the corresponding links to the ROM installable via recovery in case you want to try it. As always, we are not responsible in case of a bad installation or use of it, it is the responsibility of the user to update manually with a modified recovery.

Track | XDA Developers

