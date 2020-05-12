Pocophone F1, a phone made by a Xiaomi brand that surprised by its great performance and affordable price. The second generation Poco F2 Pro also promises great performance, competing face to face with rivals with the Galaxy S20 Plus and Oneplus 8 Pro for half the price. “Data-reactid =” 12 “> Two years have passed since The first generation Pocophone F1 was launched, a phone made by a Xiaomi brand that surprised by its great performance and affordable price. The second generation, Poco F2 Pro, also promises great performance, and competes face to face with rivals with Galaxy S20 Plus and Oneplus 8 Pro for half the price.

This device, like the last launch of Honor in the Spanish market, the 9X Pro model, goes against the current and is committed to clear the 6.67-inch FHD + AMOLED screen with a 20-megapixel pop-up camera, capable of recording slow-motion selfies. The screen ratio is 92.7 percent, supports HDR 10+, and has three sensors to adjust brightness effectively and a TÜV certified eye protector. As the trend dictates, it is unlocked with a sensor under the screen.

In the rear camera, it does point to the trend of the quadruple camera, which offers so much versatility, although not with a square or rectangular module, but rather a circular one, which gives it a different air and is reminiscent of the Mate 30 Pro series. It is equipped with a 64-megapixel primary sensor (Sony IMX686), 13-megapixel wide-angle, one for 2-megapixel portrait mode and one for 5-megapixel macro.

Poco f2 Pro white phone from the back

To compete in the high-end and be measured face to face with the rivals, Poco F2 Pro operates with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor with the 5G module, supported by the second generation of the LiquidCool Technology 2.0 cooling system (dissipates heat in a multidirectional way thanks to a steam chamber). With the possibility to choose between 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of storage, the phone draws its energy from a 4,700 mAh battery that lasts two days, according to what the company explained in its official online presentation. Its 30W fast charge, on paper, is not among the best with those watts, it stays at an intermediate level, but in practice it is not bad: it fully charges the device in 63 minutes, according to the manufacturer.

Based on the Redmi K30 Pro model, this new device that arrives in Europe renamed does not stand out (nor detracts) in finish, it looks like many other phones on the market with a shiny coating. Both the screen and the back are covered with resistant Gorilla Glass 5. The most original are some of its colors, such as blue or purple, although it is also available in discreet tones (gray, white and black).

Pocophone F2 Pro arrives at Spanish stores with a price of 549 euros, in its version of 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, and for 100 euros more, 649 euros, with 8 GB and 256 GB. Competitive prices, like its predecessor. As a launch promotion, Poco F2 Pro with 6 GB and 128 GB can be reserved between May 12 and 15 for 499 euros. It will arrive at mi.com and Mi Stores in Spain on May 25.

