Xiaomi Master Series: the Xiaomi Smart TV OLED

Finally, after months of rumors, Xiaomi has confirmed that it will announce on July 2 its first OLED TVs with the new range OLED Master Series. These models will also be high-end, with 120 Hz panels, support for Dolby Vision, and specific gaming features. The supplier of the panels is probably LG, and we will have to wait until Thursday to know all its details.

Ninebot No.9: your new electric kart

Xiaomi had already launched electric kart models under the Ninebot brand, and now they have launched the No. 9 Kart Pro after two years of testing and 33,000 kilometers. It has a maximum speed of 37 km / h, with several modes: safe (up to 8 km / h), novice (up to 18 km / h), sports (up to 28 km / h) and circuit mode, where it delivers all the power up to 37 km / h.

The pedals and height are adjustable between 1.3 and 1.9 meters in height, supporting people weighing up to 100 kg. The 432 Wh battery allows up to 62 laps to be run on a 400 meter (24.8 km) track. It is also equipped with 4 speakers of 8 W each to simulate motor sound, or use it to listen to music.

Its price is 8,998 yuan, about 1,127 euros to change.

Two new cheap WiFi 5 routers

After having already launched several models of routers with WiFi 6, Xiaomi has launched two new models with WiFi 5 but with more speed.

The first is the Mi Router 4 Pro, which has 5 antennas and a speed of up to 1,317 Mbps. The antennas are equipped with independent signal amplifiers to improve range. Also, it uses a Qualcomm processor and has Gigabit Ethernet ports. It has 128 MB of internal memory and supports up to 128 connected devices at once. Its price is 199 yuan, about 25 euros to change.

The second is the Xiaomi AIoT Router AC2350, a router that has 8 antennas and a maximum speed of up to 2,183 Mbps. It has 7 independent amplifiers, and also acts as a switchboard to control all smart home devices. The rest of the features remain similar to those of the Mi Router 4 Pro except for the change of color to white. Its price is 299 yuan, about 38 euros.

100 W load

Finally, the new fast charge prepared by Xiaomi of 100 W has also been shown, being able to charge a 4,000 mAh battery in just 17 minutes. It is not known which mobile will be the first to use it, but it should be available by the end of the year.