Xiaomi launches in Spain Smartmi, its brand of cheap smart home appliances | Technology

Xiaomi Smartmi enters the Spanish market with a new brand focused on those smart appliances that are always necessary.

We are used to publishing a multitude of news about Xiaomi products, in a wide range of devices that, in general, do not end up being available in our country and that remain in China having to bet on imports, something that sometimes is not so good idea.

Xiaomi is a brand that is not only about mobile phones, but is also specialized in other types of technological devices such as home appliances, and specifically those small appliances ideal for summer and which are the first items that we will be able to buy in Smartmi, a brand that is now arriving in Spain and that aims to offer the highest possible quality with an affordable price for all budgets.

At the moment you can access the official website of Smartmi in Spain, where you can learn a little more about this brand of smart home appliances, and where we have only five products available in its catalog, although the company has promised that during the next months will have many more.

For example, the five products with which Smartmi has entered the Spanish market it’s two smart fans, two air purifiers, and an air humidifier.

Among the range of fans that we will have available during the next few hours, include the Smartmi Standing Fan 3 It has a negatively charged ion generator capable of purifying the air. Then there is another fan, lower level, the Standing Fan 2S, which does not have an integrated air purifier like the previous one.

When it comes to air purifiers, we have the Smartmi Air Purifier It has a HEPA H13 filter capable of absorbing odors, smoke and particles. We also have the Smartmi Air Purifier P1, a smaller and more portable version, but it also absorbs pollen and nanoparticles from the air.

Finally we have the humidifier Smartmi Evoporative Humidifier 2 more designed for children, the elderly or sensitive or allergic people and that purifies the air without generating steam. It is capable of eliminating 99% of bacteria from the water and its capacity sensor will notify us if we have to refill the tank at any time.

It will be the Spanish technology company Spc, specialized in communication solutions and consumer electronics, the official distributor of the Smartmi brand for Spain and Portugal, and will be in charge of providing customers with warranty and after-sales service.