Xiaomi released a new version of his smart drinker for pets. This water source up to 2 liters will keep your dog or cat hydrated and can be controlled from the mobile. Inside, a four-layer filtration system is integrated to keep the water clean, as well as a temperature control.

The idea of ​​a smart water fountain was the idea of ​​the company in late 2018, when it launched a drinking trough under crowfunding under the Kitten & Puppy brand. Now the Chinese manufacturer returns to its Youpin platform to offer a new version with good features and a breakthrough price.

Xiaomi’s smart water dispenser it has a 2-liter tank with a filtration system which operates 24 hours. The four filters inside it allow separate hair, debris and other fine particlesas well as chlorine and heavy metal ions.

Water moves constantly thanks to a sloping design tray. its operation is silent; according to the specifications it has a noise level of 30 dB so as not to distract you. Another interesting feature is that can work connected to a power bank. Xiaomi says that it consumes 1 kWh for 10 days and has a 500 mAh battery inside.

Xiaomi’s smart drinker is controlled from the mobile

An important feature is that integrates with other Mijia products, the Xiaomi sub-brand. Through an app we can control the smart drinker and we will be notified when the water is running out. It is also integrated an LED that alerts if the liquid level is low or the filters need to be replaced.

Due to its dimensions and weight, the Xiaomi smart water dispenser is focused on medium size cats and dogs. The power system and circuits are hidden at the bottom so as not to take risks. In case of connecting it to the electric current it will be worth covering it to prevent your pet from biting it.

At the moment this drinking fountain is available on the Youpin platform, for just 169 yuan, which is equivalent to 22 euros or 571 pesos. If you are interested you should go to an external distributor, although the price could be doubled as it happened with the previous version.

