Xiaomi has launched a new smart bracelet capable of measuring oxygen in the blood and with a battery that lasts a whole week. Known as Amazfit X, this device is located under one of the sub-brands of the Chinese manufacturer and can currently be reserved through the Indiegogo platform for only 137 euros in promotional price.

In terms of specifications, the Amazfit X has a 2.07-inch curved AMOLED display With HD resolution (326 ppi) and brightness of 400 nits, which according to the manufacturer, ensures that we can view it without problems in the sun’s rays. The design with 92 degree curvature fits the wrist and according to Xiaomi, it is capable of displaying 250% more information than an Apple Watch Series 4.

The Amazfit X follows the trend of other wristbands such as the Mi Smart Band 4 that leave aside the physical buttons and instead it is controlled with a touch sensitive sensor located on one of the sides. In addition to that, a battery that can operate for a full 7 days without sacrificing essential functionssuch as heart rate monitor, message and call notifications or workouts tracking.

One of the most striking features when compared to a Mi Smart Band 4 is that it offers a Magnetic charger that fits the sensor and does not require additional steps to disconnect the cover.

Heart-focused features

The Amazfit X offers the possibility of measure oxygen in the blood. This is possible by means of an infrared light test that does not require finger pricking. ECG mode ensures monitor heart rate 24 hours continuously thanks to a large sensor located on the inside.

Xiaomi targets the public that performs physical activities and not the one that is looking for a substitute for smartwatch. Proof of this is the presence of 9 training modes which include swimming, gym, cycling and walking. It is important to add that there are modalities of stationary bike and treadmill, so it would be perfect for this stage of confinement.

Other options include sync with fitness apps, notifications that notify you if you have spent a lot of time sitting and a system that evaluates our performance in exercises, monitor our stress level and sleep routines

The Huami Amazfit X can be purchased at a price of 137 euros directly from Indiegogo. The estimated delivery date is in August 2020 and shipments are offered anywhere in the world at no additional cost.

