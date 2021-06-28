Xiaomi launches a new series of televisions focused on gaming

Xiaomi has just presented two television series, some focused on gaming and others for the more “mainstream” public.

The Xiaomi TV ecosystem has just been expanded with two new series. The firm has just presented the Xiaomi Mi TV 6 Extreme Edition and the Xiaomi Mi TV ES 2022The first of them being a series of televisions aimed at a more premium sector of the market.

Next, we review all the novelties that incorporate these Xiaomi launches.

Xiaomi Mi TV 6 Extreme Edition: high-end televisions focused on gaming

With an ultra-thin design and with hardly any frames, the Xiaomi Mi TV 6 Extreme Edition have their best asset in the 120Hz refresh rate, a feature specially designed for capture the gamer audience.

Add to this 4K resolution, Dolby Vision HDR certification, support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0, and a 100W power speaker system, pioneers in the Xiaomi TV catalog. It also includes a MediaTek processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage and a 48 megapixel dual camera integrated into the body of the television.

The Xiaomi Mi TV 6 Extreme Edition will be sold in three sizes of 55, 65 and 75 inches with a price that will fluctuate, in exchange, between 930 and the 1240 dollars. Seeing what happens with this type of products, if they leave China, they will very possibly be sold in Europe for between 1000 and 1400 euros.

Xiaomi Mi TV ES 2022

On the other hand, Xiaomi has presented the Xiaomi Mi TV ES 2022, a family of televisions aimed at the general public and also available in 55, 65 and 75 inches. With a MediaTek processor lower than that of the Mi TV 6 Extreme Edition, the Mi TV ES 2022 stand out especially for its design no frames with a screen that takes advantage of 97% of the front, and its ability to reproduce content in HDR10 + and Dolby Vision.

It comes with a 25W stereo speaker system and support for WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0. Includes 32GB of storage and 2GB RAM memory.

Xiaomi Mi TV P1 of 55 ″, analysis: a groundbreaking value for money to conquer the public

Like the Xiaomi Mi TV 6 Extreme Edition, the Mi TV ES 2022 will go on sale on July 9th in China, although it is not ruled out that they will reach more markets throughout the year. Its price will be around 500 and 800 euros depending on the size.

