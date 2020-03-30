Over time we have seen Xiaomi launch products that move away from the world of smartphones, such as a cap that can keep you from going bald, an electric bicycle or a scooter, one of his star works and which has just received a new design. The Chinese manufacturer recently introduced the Xiaomi EcoChain 70Mai A1, his new electric scooter with motorcycle look, and that stands out for offering a range of 70 kilometers and for its price, less than 600 euros in the Pro model.

Xiaomi has put on sale through Youpin its new electric scooter, called Xiaomi EcoChain 70Mai A1, which attracts attention for its design. It is a new model that joins the range of scooters and electric bicycles of the firm, and which has a motorcycle look. A new electric scooter that comes to the market in two versions, the A1 and A1 Pro, and which has been created in collaboration with the company 70 Mai to guarantee that this product offers great quality. Among its features, it stands out that the Xiaomi EcoChain 70Mai A1 offers autonomy of up to 70 kilometers, in addition to a speed that reaches 25 kilometers per hour.

In addition, Xiaomi’s new electric scooter can be fully charge in just 7.5 hours. Among other features, in addition to its striking motorcycle appearance, this new product weighs 55 kilograms and has a 6.86-inch screen that works with an interface based on Android, and that offers a series of features to the user. For example, this screen allows access to information about battery, speed, activate GPS, play music and see the route that is being taken, among other functions.

Front camera, 6.86-inch screen and a Pro model

But that’s not all, since the Xiaomi EcoChain 70Mai A1 also has a microphone to, among other functions, listen to the instructions of the browser or the music. In the same way, it also allows activating the Xiaoai voice assistant to, for example, know if there is traffic when it comes to leaving with said vehicle. But another of the strong points of this scooter is that it has a front camera that can record up to 90 minutes in 1080p quality and with an angle of 117 degrees. You can even add a microSD card to expand the scooter’s memory.

Among other details, it also includes a series of sensors that are in charge of automatically reviewing the scooter’s electronics, and can issue an alarm through the mobile phone application when an abnormality occurs. And yes, it has an app for smartphones with which to control the product. Xiaomi has confirmed that the Xiaomi Eco-Chain 70 Mai A1 arrives in two models, a normal version and a Pro model, which has 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage.

At the moment it is unknown if it will arrive in our country, but the prices of both models of the Xiaomi Eco-Chain 70 Mai A1 scooter in China are already known. The conventional model has priced at 2,999 yuan, which are about a change 386 euros; while the Pro version has a cost of 3,999 yuan, about 515 euros to change approximately.

