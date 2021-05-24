Xiaomi launches a great QLED TV: 5 reasons why you should buy it | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The new 75-inch Xiaomi Mi TV Q1 is the latest Smart TV from the Chinese brand to arrive in Spain with Android TV and an exceptional Samsung QLED panel.

A couple of months ago Xiaomi announced the arrival of the new Xiaomi Mi TV Q1 75, a Smart TV with Android as the 75-inch operating system and that uses a Samsung QLED panel to give the best possible image quality.

The world of Smart TVs is dominated by Samsung and LG and although it is easy to find other cheaper options, we usually do not find large models and what we can define as a “superior quality” from other brands. Xiaomi enters the world of high-end TVs with this 75-inch model that you can now buy.

Latest model of the Xiaomi TV with Android TV, a size of 75 “and QLED panel. Compatible with 4K UHD, HDR10 +, Dolby Vision, Dolby Audio and DTS-HD.

Unlike the other Xiaomi TV models that now have the name “P1”, this Q1 uses a QLED panel with deeper blacks and more vibrant colors.

In addition, Xiaomi continues to bet on the use of Google’s Android TV, an operating system with practically all the streaming platforms known so far and with games compatible with some Smart TV models.

Luckily you can already buy this new Xiaomi Smart TV in stores like Media Markt and with delivery from next May 28. If you still don’t know why you should have it on your radar when buying it, these are the main reasons.

A 75-inch Smart TV for less than 1,200 euros

It is rare to find a Smart TV of such a large size for a price like this. While it is true that for 1,000 euros to 1,200 euros you can get some large models from one or two generations ago, for now there is no QLED that reaches these prices.

You can now buy a Xiaomi Mi TV Q1 75 for 1,199 euros in Media Markt, which is the official price that Xiaomi has set and that has first-rate technical characteristics with a screen size that reaches 189.30 centimeters diagonally.

The final size is 167.35 centimeters wide and 102.99 centimeters high including the base, 96.98 without it to calculate the size if you want to put it on the wall.

Samsung QLED panel to enhance colors

Xiaomi has managed to get Samsung’s QLED panels for this Smart TV. The technology created by Samsung is an evolution of OLED, which is already good for this type of TV. But where Samsung has differentiated itself is in the quality of the QLED with the level of color contrast.

The QLED panel lets you see deeper blacks and more vivid colors, culminating in a high-quality picture, especially 4K and HDR video.

It can display 1.07 billion colors making tones more pure and precise, with smoother transitions between colors. Also, the contrast ratio is 10,000: 1 and the maximum brightness is 1,000 nits in HDR content.

Minimalist design with almost no frames

The most important thing about a TV is that it looks good, but also that it does not have anything that interferes with the vision. And in many cases large frames can be a hassle when trying to enjoy any show.

In this Mi TV Q1 75 “includes a design that Xiaomi Llama Limitless Display, that is has very reduced frames, just enough to support the panel. And while the bottom is slightly thicker, it is a positive experience to have as few frames as possible to view images without distraction.

It includes a standard VESA system to add a frame to the wall, which is possibly the best solution if you want direct viewing without distractions as long as you can stand in front of the TV.

Cinema technologies: 4K UHD, HDR10 +, Dolby Vision and 120 Hz

Xiaomi Mi TV Q1 75 “includes the latest technologies to improve the content you view. It includes a panel with 4K UHD resolution compatible with HDR10 +, perfect for watching those naturalized documentaries in the highest quality or the best series and movies shot with this quality.

This Xiaomi Smart TV also includes Dolby Vision technology, an HDR format developed by the Dolby company that adjusts each frame of a video with greater chromatic detail. An optimization of each frame so that it is seen in the best way on the television.

Android TV and Chromecast built-in

One of Xiaomi’s bets is Android. In this Smart TV, as in the rest of your televisions, Xiaomi bets on Android TV 10 as an operating system.

The good thing about using Android TV is that it gives you access to Google Play and download thousands of compatible applications and games. Among them practically all the streaming applications you can imagine.

Another of the improvements offered by Android TV is that includes Chromecast by default, the technology that allows you to send video and photo content from any Android to your TV via WiFi. Just by pressing a button you can make a video from YouTube, Prime Video, Netflix, Disney + and many more play on TV. Your mobile will become a remote control.

Your Bluetooth remote includes built-in Android buttons, such as the button to talk to the Google assistant and to help you search for content to view, display information or control your connected home products.

