Xiaomi launches a gaming monitor with a 165 Hz screen for less than 200 euros at the exchange

Xiaomi’s new monitor has Nvidia G-Sync, 165 Hz display and supports HDR. Its price? Lower than you imagine.

A new monitor model has just joined the catalog of Xiaomi gaming-focused peripherals. It’s about the new My Fast LCD Monitot 24.5, an updated version of the monitor with the same name that was released not many months ago, and now introduces improvements in your panel, in addition to supporting technologies such as Nvidia G-Sync.

Although, as usual, the best of all is its price: the monitor has been launched for about 234 dollars or 193 euros to change, a much lower price than other monitors with similar characteristics sold in the West by other recognized brands.

Mi Fast LCD Monitor: 165 Hz screen and Nvidia G-Sync at a reduced price

With respect to the previous generation of this monitor, we find clear improvements such as an increase in the refresh rate, from 144 to 165 hertz to become the highest rate seen so far in a monitor of the brand. The same 24.5-inch diagonal and the aspect ratio of 16: 9. We also find support for the color spectrum DCI-P3 and one 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution.

We are talking about a monitor with IPS panel, with a response time of only 2 milliseconds. It is TÜV Rheinland certified and is compatible with DC Dimming, two additives intended to make its use more comfortable, especially for those who spend hours in front of the monitor every day.

Among its ports, we can find two HDMI 2.0, a DisplayPort and a headphone port. Not missing the universal VESA mounting system, nor the possibility of rotate monitor to set the screen vertically.

This is the gaming monitor that Xiaomi will launch in a few months: curved screen and 240Hz

His price in China is 1,499 yuan, about 234 dollars or 193 euros. For now, the brand has not announced its intention to launch this monitor in the rest of the regions of the planet, although it is possible that it will follow the same steps as some of the other monitors launched by Xiaomi, and end up reaching Spain and the rest of the countries. of Europe sooner or later.

Related topics: Technology, Xiaomi

Follow us on Instagram @ andro4allcom Follow

Join our Telegram channel @ andro4all Join