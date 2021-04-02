Xiaomi launches a cheap and portable photo printer

One of the first things that attracts the attention of this product is that its finish is quite interesting, since it offers a resistant manufacturing material (polycarbonate) and its lines are very squared, so it fits perfectly in different places, such as the trunk of a car. In addition, Xiaomi has thought about the portability of this product, which weighs 1.4 kilos and has dimensions of 124.6 x 205 x 85.4 millimeters, since among other things it offers protection against water -and fingerprints- and its components are certified against oxidation, which is quite positive.

The control of the new accessory of the Asian company is carried out in several ways. For starters, it offers connectivity Wifi, which allows wireless access to be possible and, this, is a vital in mobility conditions. To help send the photos so that everything fits and proper settings are established, an application compatible with iOS and Android. In addition, the printer includes some physical buttons, such as the power button and the wireless connectivity disconnect itself (for the use of cables, there is a port USB type C which also allows you to refill your battery 2,300 mAh and that offers autonomy over 100 copies with standard quality). One of the best Xiaomi accessories for your mobile.

Printing options on this Xiaomi product

Here are several details to highlight, such as that the resolution offered by this device is 300 x 300 dpi (in sheets that have maximum dimensions of 100 x 148 millimeters). The polarized printing technology that it uses allows from the use of colors to the power to represent images of augmented reality (AR) using a special module that is included in the printer. An additional detail: the speed offered by this new Xiaomi model is quite good, since it is possible to obtain a complete photo in just 59 seconds.

Mobile printers: how to choose and which ones are the best

With a simple disassembly and consumable change system, which are proprietary but inexpensive according to what I have communicated (below 5 euros each item), this printer offers a wide compatibility in the image formats that it supports and allows to use technology AirPrint apr that cordless use is as efficient as possible. They do not lack LEDs information, which is always a good detail to ensure that its status is known, offers a wide representation of colors (1,670) with up to 256 levels of change which allows it to be compatible with Xrite PANTONE.

Availability and price of this new printer

From today it is possible to get this new Xiaomi product on its Youpin website, with a deployment restricted to China for the moment (so you have to resort to importing). As for the price, what you have to pay to get this accessory is 699 yuan, which the change stays at about 90 euros, which is really low for what it offers. Not enough for you? Do not miss this compilation with the best Xiaomi appliances.