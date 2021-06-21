Xiaomi joins Prime Day with incredible discounts on smartphones and smart home devices.Don’t let it escape! | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you are thinking of renewing your mobile or betting on a smart device for your home, you are in luck: Xiaomi joins Prime Day with incredible discounts on its latest smartphones and mobility, cleaning and home care or image products.

If you want to renew your smartphone or are looking to give a smart device for the home or focused on mobility a try, now is the time.

Xiaomi joins Prime Day on June 21 and 22 And how could it be otherwise, it does so with very powerful discounts on almost all the products in its excellent and extensive catalog.

To whet your appetite, you can get hold of its flagship, the Xiaomi Mi 11 with a discount of 100 euros, the best-seller Mi 10T Pro together with the Mi Electric Scooter 1S as a gift for 549.99 euros or the fantastic Mi Vacuum Cleaner Light vacuum cleaner. for only 99.99 euros. What’s more, LITTLE joins the party this Prime Day with significant discounts on their star mobiles.

And as you can imagine, there is much more. It’s time to see it in detail.

Incredible discounts on the best Xiaomi smartphones so you can take it at an amazing price

Without a doubt, the star dish is the Xiaomi Mi 11, a frankly complete device that has a professional camera module that will let you take incredible photos thanks to its 108 Mpx main lens.

It also highlights its careful and elegant design and a very good AMOLED screen with QHD + resolution that looks great on its 6.81-inch panel.

And if you are looking for performance, you will find the latest from Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 888 5G, which will offer you more than enough power to enjoy your favorite games and fabulous day-to-day behavior.

The best? You can get it with an exclusive discount of 100 euros that leaves its final price at a very attractive 644 euros.

If you are looking for something with a lower price, the incomparable Mi 10T Pro also enjoys an interesting discountSince you can take your smartphone with you as a gift Mi Electric Scooter 1S for only 549.99 euros.

A simply irresistible 2×1 that will give you everything you need and much more.

Its big claims? A frankly well-calibrated 144hz screen, 108MP main camera, 5,000mAh fireproof battery and an inordinate power that will allow you to do whatever you want at the speed of light.

There is more? Yes, and at an even lower price.

If you are looking for something mid-range or entry, you can get the Redmi Note 10 Pro that stands out for its sensational screen from about more than interesting 239.99 euros or the Redmi Note 10S, which offers a 64 Mpx main camera as its main claim, from 198.99 euros.

Finally, and almost given away, you can get hold of the previous generation that continues to offer performance at the height for a scandal price: the Redmi Note 9T for 179 euros and the Redmi Note 9 from only 99.99 euros.

Finally, one of the most recent Xiaomi phones, the Redmi Note 8 2021 that stands out for its spectacular MediaTek Helio G85 processor, It can also be yours for a scandal price: 159.99 euros.

POCO also joins the party with (still) lower prices

The black beast of the Chinese company, The POCO F3 is on a discount in its most powerful version for 319.99 euros and the truth is that it is very worth it.

It is a mobile that, supported by an incredible and very original design, offers an amazing and very bright 120hz screen, an outstanding sound and an extraordinary performance in juices and apps.

Update your home to forget about cleaning forever or move to the new mobility with the fantastic sales of My Ecosystem

In the mobility section, you can get hold of the scooter My Electric Scooter Pro 2 from 454.99 euros next to an air pump or the My Electric Scooter 1S from 349.99 euros.

And within the area of ​​cleaning and home care, there is also a product designed especially for you.

If you are looking for an air purifier with a HEPA filter to help you breathe better, the My Air Purifier Pro H is available for an attractive 219.99 euros.

Focused on cleaning the home, you can get hold of the vacuum cleaner My Vacuum Cleaner Light that will help you clean the most difficult corners of your house much better for only 99.99 euros.

Finally, and for movie lovers or those looking to see their favorite series or movies with the best possible image and on the big screen, you can get hold of the fantastic Xiaomi Mi Smart Compact Projector from only 399.99 euros or the 1C monitor that stands out for its 23-inch FHD screen from 99.99 euros.

