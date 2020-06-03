The world is affected by a pandemic that runs through every corner of the planet and is having an impact on many levels, including the sale of mobile phones. Hence, several sources already cite significant decreases in sales compared to the same year last year, and hence Gartner herself speaks of a fall of more than 20% in the same section.

Almost 375 million mobile phones were sold in the first quarter of 2019 according to Gartner, and this number has dropped to just over 299 million for this year. 20.2%, which has meant that practically all manufacturers decrease their sales levels. Virtually everyone says why Xiaomi has managed to stay positive, although its growth has been minimal.

Xiaomi, the only one in positive

With the figures audited and published by Gartner in hand, the Top 5 of mobile manufacturers continues unchanged from the latest we have been receiving in recent times, at least in terms of positions. Samsung leads followed by Huawei, Apple, Xiaomi and OPPOAlthough the fall of Huawei has been the most severe among all its competitors (also caused by the blockade of the United States) and has come close to falling to third position.

Samsung falls 22.7% compared to Huawei 27.3%. Apple does the same with 8.2% less sales and OPPO plummets 19.1% but Xiaomi seems to hold the rate growing 1.4% compared to the first quarter of 2019. The Chinese have achieved 27.8 million of units sold in this first section of the year, 400,000 more than in 2019. Not bad if we take into account the data of its competitors.

Gartner’s Top 5 Mobile Manufacturers for 2020 Q1

Among the movements of the Top 5 of Gartner manufacturers we find, for example, that Samsung loses about 16 million units sold, Huawei loses 14 million, Apple leaves 3.5 million on the way and OPPO, which closes the classification before the common bag “Others”, it falls almost 5.5 million. The rest of the grouped manufacturers stop selling 35 million phones, with 24.2% less global share.

Thus, the mobile phone market suffers although Xiaomi remains afloat, allowing it to cut some distance from an Apple that experiences, inside the hand, the softest of the falls at the top of the classification. We will see what happens in the next quarters because the coronavirus is far from leaving and its negative activity ceases at all levels.

Track | Gartner

