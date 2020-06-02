The situation that we are experiencing right now with the coronavirus is causing the world economy to be affected, as expected. And this is causing big brands sell less, but, as you have seen in the title, there is an exception, and it is Xiaomi.

And it is that, at a time when global sales are falling, Xiaomi is the only company that has managed to grow year-on-year, and Although the growth has not been superlative, it is the only company in the top 5 manufacturers that has achieved it, and, in fact, it is something that contrasts a lot with the total market.

Xiaomi grows compared to 2019, while the rest falls

The consulting firm Gartner has published a market study in which it states that smartphone market sales have fallen 20% in the first quarter of 2020 Due to the coronavirus crisis, and the most favorable situation is Xiaomi, which not only has not worsened its results compared to last year, but has even managed to grow, specifically, 1.4%. And, although it seems little, seen the seen, it is a good result.

And, as you can see in the table, the results of the other companies have not been so good, even selling 27% less than last year, as is the case with Huawei. And, in general, sales of the smartphone market have dropped 20.2% according to this consultancy, so the trend is notably decreasing, including Samsung, which is the one that dominates the smartphone market globally and one of the who has lost the most in this comparison compared to last year.

The company whose yoy results have decreased the least -except Xiaomi- is Apple, since the company has sold 8.2% less compared to 2019, which contrasts with Samsung, Huawei, Oppo and the “others” section, since all of these have a decrease of at least 19.1%.

Right now, Xiaomi is in a good moment, in which, in addition to being the leading company in Spain, it has achieved an increase in sales – which it announced last month – which is allowing it to grow in a situation as difficult as this. And his plans to launch a cheap 5G mobile, and renew its catalog completely so that their mobiles have this connectivity, it seems that it will help the company a lot.

For the moment, it will be necessary to see how the market fits the changes in strategy of the company, which wants to stop being that cheap Chinese brand to become a company associated with premium products. All this, leaving the value-for-money ratio to some of its sub-brands, such as Redmi or Poco, sure they take over correctly.

