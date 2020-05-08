As Shou Zi Chew has posted on his Twitter account, Xiaomi has become the firm that sells the most smartphones in Spain. For the first time in its history, the Chinese company has overtaken Huawei, Samsung and Apple to get hold of almost 30% of total sales.

The world’s largest manufacturers lose sales in Spain while those coming from China continue to grow. At OPPO they are also in luck, they have multiplied by 10 the number of devices sold in our country. These are all the data collected by Canalys analysts.

Xiaomi and OPPO grow, the largest fall

Xiaomi has grown an impressive 46% compared to the same period last year, taking 28% of the market share. It is surprising if we see it this way: 1 in 4 mobiles sold During the first four months of 2020, it belongs to the Chinese firm.

Second is Huawei, with 24% of total sales. The Shenzhen company has had a very tough year that has resulted in sharp declines. It has lost 14% compared to the year 2019, although It has not been the most affected in recent months. In third place is Samsung, with 22% of the market share and a fall of 20%. As we pointed out yesterday, the Korean firm continues to be the one that sells the most in the world, but it is also the one that has fallen the most.

It is the first time that we are number 1 in Spain. Thank you very much for everything #MiFans! We will continue making the best products at the most honest price for you @XiaomiEspana pic.twitter.com/UNdzqWruH3 – Shou Zi Chew (@ShouZiChew) May 7, 2020

We have to go down to fourth place to find Manzana. 12% of the smartphones sold during the first four months of the year were from Californians, which supposes a fall of 8%. Just a few weeks ago he introduced the new iPhone SE 2020 At a fairly attractive price, we’ll see what happens to your sales in the coming months. Although, well, we leave you 3 reasons why we would not buy the new smartphone on the block.

It is also important to highlight OPPO, which enters fifth place in the ranking with stratospheric growth. The Asian company has increased its sales by 1024% compared to the same period last year. Terminals like him OPPO Find X2 Pro have shown that the firm can compete with the best high-end and other options such as OPPO A9 2020 have found their place in the mid-range.

In the Xiaomi catalog we can find an immense variety of smartphones and many of them are a success, but we have no doubt, the Redmi line has been the one that has pushed the most. Terminals like him Redmi Note 8T have been harvesting millions of sales for months, Redmi Note 8 series has already sold more than 30 million units.

