Xiaomi is no longer on the blacklist of the US Government

An American court annulled Xiaomi’s designation as a “Chinese Communist Military Company”.

At the beginning of this year, the US Department of Defense blacklisted Xiaomi, of which the companies suspected of collaborating with the Chinese army are part. This inclusion prevented any US company or investor from invest in the Chinese company.

This caused the Chinese giant file an appeal in a U.S. court to revoke this decision and now, as we anticipated a few days ago, Xiaomi is no longer blacklisted of the US Government.

The United States removes Xiaomi from its blacklist

The Chinese company itself has confirmed through a statement shared on its official blog that is no longer part of this blacklist.

In said statement, the Chinese giant explains that, yesterday, the United States District Court for the District of Columbia issued an order annulling its designation as a “Chinese Communist Military Company” (CCMC).

In addition, the Chinese manufacturer reports that, with the annulment of this designation, the court proceeded to formally lift all restrictions on U.S. citizens to buy or dispose of your company’s securities.

From the Chinese manufacturer they have ensured that they are “An open, transparent, publicly traded and independently managed corporation” and that they will continue to provide “trusted consumer technology products and services to users.”

We must remember that the blacklist in which Xiaomi had been included It is not the same in which Huawei still continues, since the latter is managed by the United States Department of Commerce.

This is the main reason why Xiaomi did not suffer a veto from the big G and their terminals were able to continue using Google services.

This is great news for the Chinese giant because, since being blacklisted, the value of his shares had fallen drastically.

