In the midst of the new coronavirus pandemic, in which several countries, states and cities are demanding the use of masks to reduce the possibility of contagion, Xiaomi informed that it is developing a smart mask that not only protects the user, but also allows facial recognition devices understand the face and unlock without problems.

The device has been dubbed Project Aeri and is being developed by Huami, the Xiaomi subsidiary focused on body accessories. More details about the product and images of the prototype were released last week. The mask will have a type N95 filter replaceable. The N95 filter is the standard that offers the most protection against infectious agents.

Two conceptual designs were announced. This model is called “X”.

Photo: Playback / XDA Developers / Estadão

Unlike other masks on the market, the product will be made from a transparent and flexible material, which adjusts to the shape of the face. So, even if the entire mouth area and the tip of the nose are protected, it is still possible see facial expressions user and unlock facial recognition devices. The filters are on the sides, along with a fan, which will prevent the transparent material from fogging up with breathing.

Mask features extra and smart devices

When not in use, the mask activates an embedded device that emits ultraviolet rays to disinfect the accessory. The product will also feature a sensor that identifies the Air Quality Index, with real-time data on air quality, humidity, user’s respiratory rate and filter expiration. For these functions, the accessory can be charged by a USB-C type input.

This is the second model from Project Aeri, called “Y”.

Photo: Playback / XDA Developers / Estadão

So far two designs have been revealed. Conceptual arts also show that the device will have a removable display to partially protect the eyes. Huami did not give a launch forecast of the product and, apparently, it is just a concept under development and improvement, but it seems to have a great appeal to the general public, both for the aesthetics and for the extra protection it offers against the new coronavirus.

Image that details the various modules of the Project Aeri N95 filter.

Photo: Playback / XDA Developers / Estadão

