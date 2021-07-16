Xiaomi is already the second largest provider of smartphones

Despite the heavy blow that the pandemic still involves, the return to normality is closer and closer, we can already see how some of the markets of the technology industry, such as that of smartphones, continue to recover with great growth. Although undoubtedly the last 18 months have led to some important changes in it.

As our MCPRO colleagues anticipated, according to the latest figures shared by Canalys, Xiaomi’s shipments would have grown an impressive figure of up to 83% compared to the second quarter of 2020, thereby increasing its overall market share to 17%, taking second place in the world ranking behind the unbeaten Samsung, and taking the lead against Apple.

However, these data are still part of a first preliminary study, with the distribution figures for the US market still to be counted. While Huawei has been one of the hardest hit in recent years, absent from the top five for the first time in years, without a doubt. the high price-performance ratio of Chinese terminals continues to be decisive among users, in fact it is expected that Xiaomi’s figures will improve even more after the addition of this market.

Although on the other hand, Apple shipments regularly drop a bit before the launch of new iPhones in the third quarter of the year. And it is that still with 14% of the market share, Apple is far from lagging behind. On the other hand, although still with distant figures, it cannot be ignored the impressive and rapid growth of other manufacturers such as OPPO and Vivo, which already hold fourth and fifth place respectively, with a strong investment capacity and improvement and development capacities.

In fact, these two brands also have the advantage of having more traditional channels and business models, which Xiaomi has avoided in the early days of its operations. That said, from Canalys they attribute Xiaomi’s impressive growth to the consolidation of their channel partners and better management of existing stocks.

Xiaomi’s plans

In a letter to all company employees, Lei Jun, founder, president and CEO of Xiaomi, has highlighted that becoming number two in the world is a key milestone in the history of the firm.

With still many pending changes until the end of the yearXiaomi seems willing to challenge the expectations of experts, not only staying ahead of Apple, but aggressively pushing its high-end devices for the remainder of the year, targeting the highest by dethroning Samsung.

Without a doubt, the company was the first to bring numerous leading technologies to market. For example, in camera technology, it introduced the 108 megapixel camera, the GN2 camera sensor, a highly innovative liquid lens, 200W wired charging and 120W wireless charging, as well as being one of the pioneering brands in the research of the third generation of under-screen camera technology.

In fact, the company invests heavily in R&D and hiring the best talent, reaching almost 10,000 million yuan (1,300 million euros) in R&D for 2020 alone, calculating an increase of between 30% and 40% for this year.