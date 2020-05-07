Xiaomi is already the best-selling brand in Spain. This is indicated by the data collected by the market analysis firm Canalys, something that is also confirmed by Shou Zi Chew, president of the brand’s international area.

After its arrival on the national market in November 2017, the firm has been gathering a large legion of followers in the homeland thanks to its excellent ability to balance the much desired relation between quality and price. During this time, and in light of the new data, it has managed to win favor with consumers like no other.

It is also one of the best endured by the type in the international arena in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, which has notably affected the sales of these terminals.

Xiaomi: from newcomer to number one in Spain

The latest data from the aforementioned firm point, compared to the same period last year, a 46% growth in Xiaomi sales in Spain during the first quarter of 2020. This translates into a market share of 28% and is, consequently, above the rest of the main manufacturers.

Q1 2020, Spain

Company

Market share

Annual growth

#one

Xiaomi

28%

+46%

#2

Huawei

24%

-14%

#3

Samsung

22%

-twenty %

#4

Manzana

12%

-8%

#5

Oppo

3 %

+1024%

Its arrival at the top is in the midst of an evident decline among three of the main players so far: Huawei, Samsung and Apple. The two Asian and the North American accuse loss of traction in a complicated scenario, which could increase further in the following quarter. They present a more than notable contrast with Oppo, which, despite still having a small market share, points to a solid performance in reinforcing its strategy in the home market.

Despite the fact that the exposed data reflects a very specific period of time, they enhance Xiaomi’s work in flooding the physical and virtual shelves with countless models at adjusted prices. In just over two years, the brand has gone from being a total unknown to a benchmark for millions of users.

Also in Europe

Spain is not the only place in the world in which Xiaomi not only maintains the pull, but also exposes it in an almost insulting way for the rest of the companies. Canalys data for the first quarter of the year in Western Europe show that Chinese technology is the only one that has grown –Almost 80% annually, in addition– in this period.

Q1 2020, Western Europe

Company

Market share

Annual growth

#one

Samsung

37%

+21%

#2

Manzana

24%

-8%

#3

Huawei

18%

-40%

#4

Xiaomi

10%

+79%

#5

HMD

2 %

-19%

Here is reflected in a very special way the huawei crash, which is currently struggling to compose itself after the United States veto. Without the possibility of packing Google services on their devices, therefore, and despite the fact that the hardware work continues to be first-rate in their flagships, it no longer seems to have the favor of the respectable. Given this, it remains, for now, to launch rehash such as the Huawei P30 Pro New Edition to alleviate the fall.

Q1 2020, Everyone

Company

Market share

Annual growth

#one

Samsung

22%

-17%

#2

Huawei

18%

-17%

#3

Manzana

14%

-8%

#4

Xiaomi

eleven %

+9%

#5

Alive

9%

+3%

If we look at the effect in the rest of the world, published in the past few days by the same analysis company, we get more of the same. While the best-known technology companies suffer significant falls in the first quarter of the year, Xiaomi manages to grow amid the catastrophe. Far from the figures applied to the Spanish market, but just as remarkable if the circumstances are taken into account.

Zi Chuw, in a tweet published after the data was released, thanked the brand’s followers and assured: “We will continue to make the best products at the most honest price for you.”

👇 More in Explica.co