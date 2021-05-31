Xiaomi is already capable of charging a mobile in 8 minutes, the 200 W every day is closer | Technology

Xiaomi has shown how they intend to break the brands that are handled in the industry by charging a 4,000 mAh battery in 8 minutes.

It is clear that Xiaomi is committed to the maximum at all times and, when they get a preview, they want to show it as soon as possible in order to bring it to the hands of customers soon. The latest news that we have seen is not yet in stores, but it will surely not take long after being published on the manufacturer’s Twitter account.

We have heard of the HyperCharge, the ultra-fast charge that is close to launching to the market to surpass all the marks that have been seen until now. It seems that this technology is much closer than you might think and they already know how to implement it, at least in Xiaomi and with a mobile like the Mi 11 Pro.

When the characteristics of the Mi 11 Pro were announced there was talk of a 5,000 mAh battery with 67 W fast charging and also wireless charging, but for the demonstration carried out the battery has been modified to 4,000 mAh and the possible speed increased to achieve unusual figures. Although the 200 W had been talked about, they had not been seen.

In the video shared on Twitter you can see how HyperCharge charges the battery of 4,000 mAh in just 8 minutes thanks to 200 W, but also the operation of the wireless charging that reaches 120 W and only raises the time to 15 minutes.

There is a competition between brands to get ahead when it comes to batteries for being an aspect that users appreciate in their day to day. If speeds of 65 W make life much easier and almost allow you to spend half a day with only a few minutes of charging, when we talk about 200 W we are at another level.

Now that Xiaomi has shown what it is capable of, It remains to be seen if it includes this novelty in its next mobiles, those of which ranges and if it will be accompanied by a price increase. It is clear that it is an ambitious technology in which the charger and the cable will also be changed, but it is most likely that in a short time we will be able to have it in our hands.