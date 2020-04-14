This is an offer available at the time of publication. Discounts may vary based on stock and store demand.

Along with a wide variety of signatures that accompany it, Xiaomi has created a huge ecosystem of smart products. Among them, wearables as successful as the Mi Band 4, curious products for the home and even quite well-designed backpacks of various sizes.

This time we will talk about Mijia’s walkie talkies, which will allow you to communicate in a different way. We can find them on AliExpress with a 6% discount, although they will only be available for the next few hours. We tell you how small Chinese devices work.

Communicate this quarantine differently

The Chinese firm’s walkie talkies come with a simple, minimalist and very attractive design. They have reduced their size compared to the previous generation, now they are 43% lighter. Besides, they have an LED screen that will show everything you need and that it will hardly affect their autonomy.

They enjoy a more than decent range, you will have no problem talking to someone if you are within a 5 kilometer radius. If you don’t want your conversations to be heard, you can use headphones thanks to its 3.5 mm jack connector. If you prefer, you can also pair them with wireless headphones.

They come with an application with which you can locate your friends who have a walkie talkie, you won’t even need an internet connection. Also you will have the possibility to listen to the FM radio if you press the button that is located on its right side. Plug in a headset, carry it in your pocket and use it as a small radio.

Inside we come across a 2,190 mAh battery that paints quite well for such a small device and with a screen that hardly consumes resources. In fact, promises up to 16 hours conversations. According to the firm, if you leave them on standby they can last up to 5 days.

It may interest you: These are the 5 best Chinese phones that you can buy for 100 euros

You already know, you can take Mijia’s walkie talkies at a discount and have fun during the remainder of the quarantine. Don’t think about it too much, the offer It will only be available for the next few hours. If you do not want to miss many other discounts, stop by our offers section.

Follow Andro4all