Xiaomi has up to 60% discount on AliExpress

The best products of the Chinese firm throw their price on AliExpress, but only for a limited time.

On AliExpress they have a lot of Xiaomi products with great discounts, nothing more and nothing less than up to 60%. In addition, thanks to its coupons you can get an extra discount. But hey, keep that in mind, the promotion will only be available until next day 30. These are some of the most interesting devices, which one do you prefer?

The Xiaomi electric scooter is the most comfortable means of transport for the city. You can reach a maximum speed of 25 kilometers per hour and will hold your displacements are their 30 kilometers of autonomy. It is very comfortable and also foldable, so you can easily store it.

Buy on AliExpress: Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 1S

This little device will allow you add Android TV to any TV with HDMI connection that you have at home. Enjoy the best applications, like Netflix, HBO, Disney + and many others. Give your old TV a new life without paying too much.

Buy on AliExpress: Xiaomi Mi TV Stick

POCO’s smartphone arrives with a 6.53-inch LCD panel and Full HD + resolution. Made of plastic, it has a beautiful and original design that is available in various colors. Your brain is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662, a processor more than solvent and with which you will not have problems on a day-to-day basis. This POCO M3 also has 3 rear cameras Y a huge battery that will give you hours and hours of use.

Buy on AliExpress: LITTLE M3

POCO’s new device raises the bar with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 860, a powerful chip that will stand up to the most demanding applications. It has a 6.67-inch 120Hz IPS panel, 4 rear cameras and a battery that reaches 5,160 mAh. This POCO X3 Pro also incorporates FM radio, NFC connectivity and headphone jack.

Buy on AliExpress: POCO X3 Pro

The Redmi device has an impressive 6.67-inch Super AMOLED panel, Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz. Under its chassis, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G, a chip designed for gaming. It will allow you to take advantage of quite demanding apps and games. The new Redmi Note 10 Pro also has 4 rear cameras and a battery of 5,020 mAh.

Buy on AliExpress: Redmi Note 10 Pro

The best AliExpress coupons

All these products and many more they throw their price thanks to the coupons of AliExpress. Write them down and apply them before finishing your purchases to get the best price. But you know, only until April 30 …

XIAOMIES150: € 20 discount for a minimum purchase of € 150XIAOMI20: € 5 discount for a minimum purchase of € 20XIAOMI60: € 10 discount for a minimum purchase of € 60

