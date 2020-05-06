It is a fact that the coronavirus is affecting each and every link in the economy, from the hospitality industry to the mobile market. And this, has had record falls in the past month of February.

However, Xiaomi can be proud as a company, since, despite this decline that the smartphone market has suffered, the company has managed to reach the 30 million units sold from one of its best terminals to date, the Redmi Note 8. Which, from my point of view, is the Android titan of the value for money.

Xiaomi reaches 30 million units sold with the Redmi Note 8

The Redmi Note 8 is one of the best smartphones that we have seen by Xiaomi in relation to quality-price, and that is, For a ridiculous price it offers more than what we have seen in recent years from most brands, including Xiaomi itself. And that is why we are not surprised by the success of this terminal at the sales level.

Over 30 million people have chosen the # RedmiNote8Series worldwide! We couldn’t have reached this new milestone without your support! #NoMiWithoutYou pic.twitter.com/YHjoVYXalF – Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) May 6, 2020

And is that, as announced by the company on its Twitter account, The terminal has already been sold 30 million times, very good numbers. And it is that, in December 2019 it was already envisioned that the terminal would be a success, when it reached 10 million units sold shortly after being presented. Not for nothing is one of the best-selling families of the Chinese company.

As you can see, the terminal, despite costing around 140 euros on Amazon for its 4/64 GB version, has hardware that does not stay in the basic mid-range, but goes somewhat further, although, yes , without exceeding too much. It is not a flagship killer, but it is the best mobile you can buy for less than 150 euros, and it even surpasses some that come to cost something more.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8, technical sheet

Specifications Redmi Note 8T

Dimensions 75.4mm x 161.2mm x 8.6mm

6.3-inch LCD screen, Full HD + resolution and 409 PPP

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 665

RAM3 / 4 GB

Operating system MIUI 11 on Android 9

Storage 32GB / 64GB / 128GB

Cameras Quad rear: 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP | 13 MP front

Battery 4,000 mAh

Others 3.5mm Jack, FM Radio, Quick Charge, Rear Fingerprint Reader

Inside it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 accompanied by 4 GB of RAM, and has a 6.3-inch panel Ideal for viewing all kinds of multimedia content in a correct way with its Full HD resolution. As we have told you before, it is a terminal without boasts, but also without outstanding deficiencies, making it a very good option for anyone looking for a device that offers average performance, but for a very low price.

