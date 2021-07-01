Xiaomi has just increased the RAM of your Redmi Note 10 Pro with a software update

Previously leaked, Xiaomi activates the long-awaited virtual RAM option in the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G through an update package in China.

It is not the first brand to implement it, we have already seen OPPO, vivo or Huawei for example, but in the case of Xiaomi this virtual RAM memory functionality is news Because a few weeks ago it was expected, at least for the less performance smartphones, and finally it seems to be released in the Redmi Note 10 Pro through an update package without having to wait for new MIUI iterations.

As they told us from GizPie, it is confirmed that RAM memory expansion could reach 2GB in the case of the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G, obviously discounting this space from an internal storage bigger but also noticeably slower.

In fact, it’s about a technology similar to old Windows paging, saving the distances, which will make it possible for cheaper smartphones with fewer resources to have more RAM memory in favor of fluidity and experience, although taking into account that there will indeed be some performance differences between the RAM integrated in the chipset and the virtual one reserved in storage.

The idea is especially improve multitasking on terminals that do not have enough RAM, especially as applications advance and more resources are required to navigate while listening to music in parallel, for example, something that these virtual RAM improvements will allow no need to change your smartphone and making only a few concessions when it comes to lags and processing speed.

The first of the Xiaomi that will enjoy this option is as we said the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G, which you have received in China an update by activating the new virtual RAM option with up to 2 GB of memory expansion, which must be reserved on empty storage space and which require device reboot To start work.

Not that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G is low on RAM, precisely, because it has RAM / ROM configurations of up to 6 GB + 128 GB, 8 GB + 128 GB and 8 GB + 256 GB, although they would have to start for the deployment of an option that will surely end up being standardized on Android (or at least yes in MIUI and other customizations) for any device of any range.

