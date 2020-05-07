Much is changing the sale of mobile phones in Spain in recent times. Not only because of the coronavirus, many other novelties have already been experienced before, such as Unstoppable boom of Chinese companies, the improvement in cheaper mobiles or the appearance of new brands, as realme.

This has led to important variations in the sector and one of them has just been publicized by Shou Zi Chew, the International President of the Xiaomi Group, who has announced that For the first time Xiaomi has positioned itself as the leader in sales in our country. During the first quarter of 2020 it has been the manufacturer that has sold the most mobiles in Spain, according to data collected by Canalys in its May estimate regarding sales to distributors.

The growth experienced by Xiaomi has been impressive in a matter of a year, where has improved its results by 46% compared to the first quarter of 2019. Which has led him to monopolize 28% of sales.

It is the first time that we are number 1 in Spain. Thank you very much for everything #MiFans! We will continue making the best products at the most honest price for you @XiaomiEspana pic.twitter.com/UNdzqWruH3 – Shou Zi Chew (@ShouZiChew) May 7, 2020

Xiaomi Mi Note 10, Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro, Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T … There are numerous models that the company has been putting up for sale in recent months with the intention of attracting different users, from those looking for basic functionalities to those who bet on a profile as focused as possible towards photography or high-end mobiles.

And the results of the effort have been rewarded. The brand has won in sales and in name until becoming one of the great references in Spain.

Xiaomi televisions have come to our country with a range of products focused on the low and mid-range of TVs. Do you want to find out if it is really worth buying one of these TVs and what should you consider?

As you can see in the image shared by Shou Zi Chew, Xiaomi leads sales, followed by Huawei, Samsung and Apple, which have regressed markedly compared to 2019. In fifth place appears Oppo, with little market share, but growth worthy of applause.

All these figures may be somewhat distorted in the second quarter of the year, after the shock suffered in all markets by the coronavirus crisis. But the data shows that Xiaomi is no longer seen only as a company with mobiles cheaper than the competition, but a leading company in Spain.