We are talking about a product that, although it has not officially arrived in Spain yet, you can now buy without problems in stores such as AliExpress. It is the Redmi Band 4 and is clearly inspired by the Xiaomi Mi Band 4, the reference smartband right now.

Its price is € 19, which is quite good since It is cheaper than its older sister, and that has quite similar characteristics. It is sold by AliExpress, with free shipping to Spain within the usual terms in this Asian store, that is, in 4-5 weeks you should receive it without problems.

This smartband has an AMOLED color screen and a battery life of more than two weeks. It is from Redmi, a subsidiary brand of Xiaomi and associated internationally.

For example, it also has color AMOLED display, something without which a smartband is no longer understood these days, and that is that this type of panel allows to see much better all the information, even in broad daylight.

It has a heart rate monitor, notification synchronization from the mobile phone and is waterproof, like the Mi Band 4, although as we have mentioned it is somewhat cheaper, in line with what usually happens with Redmi products.

The main difference has to do with the screen format, square, as well as the design, which is more reminiscent of the Fitbit brand bracelets.

It also incorporates one of the latest Xiaomi creations for its smartbands, and it is the possibility of controlling music playback from your wrist, just by sliding on the on-screen controls.

If we stick to the background, it is unlikely that the brand decides to bring this product to Spain, and is that many low-cost Redmi devices never reach the West, or not in an official way. The closest case is that of the Redmi Airdots headphones, which are for sale in dozens of stores in our country, although the company does not officially distribute them outside Asia.

