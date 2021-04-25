Xiaomi has an irresistible personalized mug for fans of the Chinese company

IF you like Xiaomi, you will like this mug.

That Xiaomi is one of the favorite brands for much of the android community is no coincidence. Not only because its devices have an unbeatable value for money, but also because of its large catalog of technology products such as ovens, heaters and even smart fish tanks.

And it is that the fans of the Chinese brand are legion and not even Apple fanboys approach them. And what better way to show our love for Xiaomi than with a personalized mug? Now it is possible.

This stainless steel mug is everything a Xiaomi fan needs

There are many ways to show love for a specific brand. Some fanboys buy all of the firm’s products, others prefer to cut a crop field in the shape of the company logo while others settle for drink your morning coffee from a cup.

If you are one of the latter, you will really love this product.

If you have 100 euros and you are a true Xiaomi fan, you deserve this self-gift

It is a white stainless steel mug with the Xiaomi logo and that it will not only serve to enjoy our favorite drinks such as coffee, tea or cold water, but also to take it anywhere, even when camping thanks to its great resistance.

Like everything Xiaomi has been doing lately, the design of the mug is really minimalist and if the Chinese firm stands out for something lately, it is for its products with elegant and modern design lines.

The mug can be purchased in online stores such as AliExpress at a price of only 20 euros. Indispensable if the first thing you do when you get up in the morning is think about your favorite brand. So, the coffee does taste good.

Related topics: Technology, Xiaomi

Do you use Instagram? Click here and enter our Instagram community to be the first to see our stories: @ andro4allcom

Do you use Telegram? Click here and enter our Telegram community to be the first to find out about all the news about Android: t.me/andro4all