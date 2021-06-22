Xiaomi has an electric bike and is almost half the price on Prime Day: on sale for 599 euros | Motor

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Among the many Xiaomi products that are discounted in price on Amazon Prime Day, their electric bike is one of those that accumulates a higher discount, of no less than 400 euros.

Since the pandemic began, urban mobility has evolved in almost all cities, giving way to more and more bicycles and scooters, which have clearly skyrocketed their sales in the last year and a half. As in practically all sectors already, Xiaomi with everything also in that of mobility.

This time we are not talking about his well-known scooters, but about his folding electric bicycle, the Smart Electric Folding Bike, which is for sale in Spain and which also drops a lot in price on Amazon Prime Day. Of the € 899 it normally costs, it only costs € 599.

This 250W power bike offers up to 45km of autonomy in assisted pedaling mode, a great help for urban mobility when there are many slopes to overcome.

Xiaomi’s electric bike is perfect for urban commutes, especially if your city has many slopes to overcome, since it has 250W of power for assisted pedaling, a way to climb hills like nothing else.

14 kg weight and on-board computer

Once folded, this bike hardly takes up space, so it’s ideal if you don’t have a place to store it at home, and it fits in any corner. In addition, its autonomy reaches 45 km, although you will not always use assisted pedaling, only when necessary, so the real capacity is much more.

It barely weighs 14 kg, more or less the same as any electric scooter, with the difference that this would be a much healthier alternative, since you do not have to pedal on scooters.

Your on-board computer measures the power used, the battery level or the distance traveled in each session and other physical values ​​such as calories burned.

There are many things to consider before buying an electric bike. In this case it is an urban design, not designed to go out of the city, so if you plan to use it for other things it would be better to get a mountain model.

