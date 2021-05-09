Xiaomi has a powerful and fast WiFi router to solve your coverage problems, now for less than 40 euros | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The Xiaomi Mi AloT AC2350 router is perfect for homes with many connected devices as it supports up to 128 WiFi products in a single connection.

Is it exasperating to be in a room in your house and not have good WiFi, that it disconnects every so often or that the speed is much lower than the one you have near the router that your operator put you? It’s time to update the router you use to connect to the internet and this Xiaomi router is an excellent option on offer.

Xiaomi Mi AloT AC2350 It is a WiFi router compatible with current and dual-band networks, with 7 antennas and a speed of up to 2,183 Mbps. The best thing is that it is on sale for 39.99 euros in Media Markt with options of home delivery or collection in store .

Designed especially for very saturated environments, this router is perfect if you have a Smart Home. It is easy to handle and also much faster than usual.

You can also get this router on Amazon for 39.60 euros, but there is so little stock at the moment that it may disappear when you read this. Another option is to buy it at PcComponentes where it is at 42.89 euros.

This router is characterized by having a faster processor capable of managing more connections at the same time. This makes it perfect for homes full of products. If you are one of those people who lives in a place where there are PCs, laptops, tablets, mobiles, connected speakers, Smart TV, light bulbs, plugs … and everything that can occur to you about the Internet of Things, you should know that supports up to 128 devices.

It is compatible with 2.4 GHz WiFi networks with a speed of up to 450 Mbps. While the 5 GHz network reaches 1,733 Mbps.

This router is a perfect option for homes full of “connected things” and it will also give you better coverage. Just try to install it somewhere between the worst coverage you can get now and the best.

It’s a good offer for less than 40 euros on Media Markt and on Amazon. Remember that on Amazon you can get it with free and fast shipping if you sign up for Amazon Prime.

