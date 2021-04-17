Xiaomi has a folding electric bike, and it is also on sale: it has 200 euros discount and free shipping | Motor

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you want to move by bike and you value buying an electric model, Xiaomi already sells one in Spain. It is competitively priced and fully collapsible.

Urban mobility changes, although in some cities more than in others. In those that are more advanced in the transition towards sustainable mobility, scooters and electric bicycles abound, and more and more, although obviously these motorized models are somewhat more expensive than the standard ones.

How could it be otherwise, there is a brand that is present in both: Xiaomi, which now reaches practically all sectors. Its well-known Mi Electric Scooter is now joined by an electric bicycle, the Mi Smart Electric Folding Bike, which has dropped from € 999 to € 799 on Media Markt.

This 250W power bike offers up to 45km of autonomy in assisted pedaling mode, a great help for urban mobility when there are many slopes to overcome.

This store discounts € 200 on the original price and also offers free shipping to any part of Spain, so few problems can be put.

That it is foldable is important, since urban trips are usually to work centers, so it helps a lot to be able to fold it and store it without taking up too much space in the office or anywhere else.

There are several other elements to consider, such as the 250W power and 45 km of battery autonomy, but not only that: it is assisted pedaling, the system recommended by the DGT for electric bicycles.

Electric bikes are driving cars off the streets. If you also want to join this trend, we will tell you how to buy an electric bicycle.

With its four pedaling modes, you can choose to make more or less effort, although obviously if you depend more on the impulse of its brushless motor, the battery autonomy is considerably reduced from those 45 km estimated by the Asian brand.

This means that the bike detects the force you exert on the pedal and helps you to reach the speed you want, but eliminates this impulse if you brake, something that allows you to avoid accidents.

What’s more, It has a “smart” section where you can check your speed, distance or calories burned, among other data. All this in the Xiaomi mobile application.

