Xiaomi goes to the electric car boarding with 8,500 million euros

From the telephone to mobility

F. LL.

Madrid

Tuesday, March 30, 2021 – 17:47

The Chinese mobile phone maker plans to build its first vehicle in 2013, likely alongside Great Wall.



Lei Jun, CEO of Xiaomi, will also be the CEO of the automotive subsidiary. Reuters Denied. Hyundai denies an agreement with Apple Cycle EL MUNDO. The challenges of the automotive industry

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has announced that it will invest 10 billion dollars (about 8.5 billion euros) in the next 10 years to develop electric cars. And it also announces that its first vehicle could be launched in 2023.

Initially, Xiaomi already starts its project with the investment of 1,500 million dollars (about 1,300 million euros). The CEO of Xiaomi, Lei Jun, will also be the CEO of the electric vehicle subsidiary, of which little has been disclosed, although they announce new information in the next few hours.

Without giving much more detail, the Chinese company confirm the rumors on his talks to create an electric car business, although he has not specified whether the talks, advanced by Reuters, with the manufacturer were true Great wall for advice or association in an automobile construction company.

The company, like many others that approach the automotive business from other engineers, does not deny that the mirror in which you look is Tesla, the large electric company that Lei Jun visited a few years ago to inquire about the processes of Elon musk.

Apple, Sony, the Chinese search engine Baidu, Huawei … Big technology companies are landing or preparing their landing in electric mobility.

Baidu and Geely have already partnered to develop cars, as has Huawei, which has approached the Chinese state manufacturer Changan, while Apple has been groping the automotive industry for years, with well-known conversations with the Korean group Hyundai, among other major manufacturers.

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more