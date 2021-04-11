Xiaomi goes for the Amazon Echo: its smart speaker with Google Assistant, already on sale for 49.99 euros | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Xiaomi puts on sale a new smart speaker, with screen and with Google Assistant. It is a model that is clearly presented as an alternative to the Amazon Echo Show.

Xiaomi has started the year 2021 with great force, especially in terms of news and launches. We are not talking only about mobile phones but about all kinds of devices, including some that cover markets in which this firm had not entered until now.

We are talking, for example, of smart speakers, a sector currently dominated by two brands: Google and Amazon, with Apple far behind with its HomePods. This may end up changing with a Xiaomi’s new product: its Mi Smart Clock, which you can buy now in Spain for 49.99 euros.

This smart speaker with display uses Google Assistant and allows you to set alarms, receive reminders or play music, in addition to other functions of the Google virtual assistant.

Is about a smart watch, or rather a speaker with a display, with Google Assistant as a virtual assistant.

There is no doubt that it is very similar to other models that are for sale, such as the Amazon Echo Show 5, although the price of the Xiaomi is much lower, and that right now it has just arrived in stores, so it may end up going down in the near future.

This Xiaomi Mi Smart Clock has a color screen and in it you can see the time, nearby Google Calendar events, reminders or even listen to music on YouTube Music or Spotify.

It is more than an alarm clock, although you can use it as such, and the proof of this is that there are few differences in terms of features compared to what any other smart speaker with a screen offers.

You can even use it to control your Smart Home, or at least the devices that are compatible with Assistant, which are practically all. For example, you can turn on or off light bulbs or plugs with voice commands, one of the main attractions of the smart home.

Media Markt offers the option of free collection in its stores, although you can also buy it in other stores such as Xiaomi’s own official website or PcComponentes.

