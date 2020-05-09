Definitely “Health” is the word of the yearAnd it is that the pandemic caused by COVID-19 has made us think much more about how we were taking care of ourselves to date, and what we should do to improve for the future. The weeks of confinement, in fact, that we are beginning to relax now, have seen Stocks of exercise bikes and other fitness equipment were depletedEveryone knows that maintaining activity is an important part of iron health.

Maybe because of it, and because Xiaomi wants to be in all the sauces, it seems that your Youpin ecosystem confirms the serious commitment to Mobi Fitness devices, now introducing ourselves to your new compact exercise bike, a Mobi Fitness Galaxy intended for households and is already available through crowdfunding in China.

We are talking about a spinning bicycle that occupies only 0.5 square meters, and that it has been made of aluminum with an ergonomic frame to become one of the best finished fitness products that we have seen in recent times. Of course, being so careful implies that it is not cheap, and that the Mobi Fitness Galaxy is around 450 euros at the current exchange rate And, if it finally reaches Spain, it will surely cost even more money.

It is not cheap, but it is surely one of the best ‘fitness’ bikes you can buy in terms of design, performance and possibilities, including connectivity and a training app.

Vanguard and connectivity for the spinning bike of the future

The idea of ​​its creators has been to create a product that can be anywhere in the home without clashing too much, and without having to repudiate it to a corner or an empty room. Thus, a compact size -1.15 x 0.51 x 1.29 meters and 46 kilograms of weight- and a simple and attractive design, minimalist as Xiaomi DNA marks, with a white and gray color palette which gives it an industrial and modern touch.

The ergonomic frame has been built in a V shape to give it a differential touch as well as being functional, with more space for the user and thus adapting to a much wider height range. As expected, they have bet on the acclaimed infinite resistance system based on 32 levels with manual / magnetic drive, seeking that users can improve their experience with the resistance that suits them best for each workout, without limits.

This is also supported by a flywheel which abandons steel to adopt a lower density aluminum alloy, which allows to offer much lower initial resistances improving the heating phases, ensuring that the athlete can reach the range of effort and fat burning as soon as possible.

Too the handlebar opts for the cutting edge in design, offering different positions and options to improve ergonomics and comfort in training, being able to also work various parts of the body by taking different positions.

The Mobi Fitness Galaxy is designed to satisfy both beginners and more experienced, with the possibility that you work sitting in a daily basic exercise mode, without excessive loads, or use upright positions with which to work the power and putting pressure on the hip, waist and arm muscles, which are used much more on road and mountain bike outings and much less on conventional exercise bikes.

In fact, with this spinning bike you can train in a much more complete way to then practice cycling outdoors, reaffirming all positions much more and thus achieving a much more complete effect of sports sessions.

Not only that, and it is that like all products of the Xiaomi Youpin ecosystem, it has connectivity and a fitness application to track our progress and statistics, also adding specific programs and courses of a more professional nature, taking advantage of the experience of some of the most important personal trainers.

Mobi Fitness Galaxy, launch and prices

Xiaomi’s new exercise bike is already available on your Youpin crowdfunding platform, where it could initially be acquired from a price around 350 euros, with restricted deliveries only to the Chinese market and from next June.

In its final marketing, its price will rise slightly above 400 euros, and not expected to be available on platforms like AliExpress due to the size and weight of the package, which make logistics at contained prices unfeasible.

Let’s see if we are lucky and sooner or later it lands in Spain officially, through the chain of stores that the Chinese firm has in our country, because it really is about a very attractive device that will allow us to train at home in a much more complete and professional way. Interesting, right? It is everywhere Xiaomi!

